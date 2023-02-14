New farming group looks to form, but without influence of other farm orgs

A public meeting will take place in Athlone this coming Sunday with a view to founding a new representative organisation for Irish farmers.

The meeting is being organised by Donegal farmer, Liam McLaughlin, along with other members of the Irish Farm Discussion Group, an online group with more than 10,000 active members.

The organisers have asked that no representatives from existing farming organisations attend the meeting, but regular members are welcome to take part.

According to Mr McLaughlin, the direction of the meeting will be driven solely by the farmers who attend and not by any outside interests or organisations.

“We don’t want to be influenced by the ideas of other groups. We want farmers to have a voice on the day and feel free to come up with their ideas and ask their own questions,” he said.

“We were concerned that if we had different groups represented, there might be conflict. We just want to keep a pleasant atmosphere and see where we go from there. But general members are free to come and say their piece.”

Each person attending the meeting will be asked to contribute €10 to cover the cost of organising the event. Any leftover funds will be donated to charity and the group have committed to publishing all their receipts after the meeting.

Mr McLaughlin said that his own personal preference would be to establish a non-profit organisation to represent farmers, but the Inishowen farmer said that he would be led by the people at the meeting.

“If I was personally thinking of setting up anything it would be something like a non-profit organisation. But I am not going to be pushing for anything on the day, this is going to be strictly a fact-finding mission,” he said.

“Whatever information we get on the day will be put together and looked over. After that we will decide if we want to go and organise another meeting somewhere else in the country, or pack it up and go home. It’s 100 per cent in the hands of the people who show up on the day, what direction we will go in. We’re not going to put suggestions out there at this stage.”

The meeting will take place at the Athlone Spring Hotel on Sunday, February 19, from 2pm.