Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

New farming group looks to form, but without influence of other farm orgs

According to Mr McLaughlin, the direction of the meeting will be driven solely by the farmers who attend and not by any outside interests or organisations. Expand

Close

According to Mr McLaughlin, the direction of the meeting will be driven solely by the farmers who attend and not by any outside interests or organisations.

According to Mr McLaughlin, the direction of the meeting will be driven solely by the farmers who attend and not by any outside interests or organisations.

According to Mr McLaughlin, the direction of the meeting will be driven solely by the farmers who attend and not by any outside interests or organisations.

Andrew Hamilton

A public meeting will take place in Athlone this coming Sunday with a view to founding a new representative organisation for Irish farmers.

The meeting is being organised by Donegal farmer, Liam McLaughlin, along with other members of the Irish Farm Discussion Group, an online group with more than 10,000 active members.

Most Watched

Privacy