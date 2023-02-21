Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

New farmers’ group set to run candidates in 2025 general election

The new farming organisation could run candidates in the next election. (Rui Vieira/PA) Expand

Close

The new farming organisation could run candidates in the next election. (Rui Vieira/PA)

The new farming organisation could run candidates in the next election. (Rui Vieira/PA)

The new farming organisation could run candidates in the next election. (Rui Vieira/PA)

Andrew Hamilton

A new Irish farmers’ organisation looks set to run candidates in the 2025 General Election, a public meeting heard in Athlone on Sunday.

Around 100 farmers attended the meeting which also heard calls for the establishment of a new purchasers’ group, a co-op and a farmer’s political party.

Most Watched

Privacy