New entrants welcome as Lakeland axes peak milk management scheme

Lakeland Dairies has decided to withdraw its proposed peak milk supply management scheme for new milk, which had been due to start next year for the 2023 production season and onwards.

The co-op said the decision came following a “comprehensive review” of current and updated forecast milk supplies, existing processing capacity utilisation and increased investment, as well as evolving legislation.

Environmental legislation and guidance relating to greenhouse gas emissions, water quality, fertiliser use and biodiversity have gathered pace since the peak milk management scheme was announced earlier this year, the milk processor highlighted.

This includes changes to the nitrates derogation, with new banding rules designed to reduce emissions based on historic milk yields, and which will affect stocking rates on farms and the rate of growth in milk production from January 1, 2023.

Group CEO Michael Hanley said: “Lakeland Dairies has closely monitored and taken stock of all such developments throughout the past year and believes it is appropriate to withdraw the implementation of the peak milk scheme indefinitely.

“It is also the case that, with continuing developments and ongoing investments and enhancements in extra capacity taking place across all our facilities, higher than anticipated levels of milk processing were achieved in 2022 and further capacity will come on stream in 2023 and beyond.

“Taking these new circumstances into account, Lakeland believes it is in the interests of its milk suppliers to withdraw the scheme. All existing milk procurement arrangements will therefore remain unchanged and will continue as they are now and into 2023 and onwards.”

Lakeland also confirmed that it will continue to welcome new entrants to dairying on a continuing basis, north and south.

“We will be in a position to invest in further capacity if necessary in the future and this will be kept under review as part of an appropriate and continuing response to the milk processing requirements of our suppliers,” Mr Hanley continued.

Earlier this year, Glanbia Co-op also confirmed that no peak milk supply penalties will be imposed for 2023.

It said the decision was due to milk supply to Glanbia for the peak milk supply weeks of 2022 being 2.3pc lower than last year and 5pc below forecast.

Furthermore, it said both the voluntary Retirement Scheme and investments in processing facilities have successfully delivered additional peak processing capacity to Glanbia Co-op which will be available in 2023.