New entrants welcome as Lakeland axes peak milk management scheme

Lakeland Dairies has decided to withdraw its proposed peak milk supply management scheme for new milk, which had been due to start next year for the 2023 production season and onwards.

The co-op said the decision came following a “comprehensive review” of current and updated forecast milk supplies, existing processing capacity utilisation and increased investment, as well as evolving legislation.

