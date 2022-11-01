New anti-parasitic regulations to ‘push’ vets into early retirement

Minister Charlie McConalogue is under pressure to intervene in a deepening stalemate between farm organisations, merchants, pharmacists, vets and the Department of Agriculture on new prescription-only rules to be placed on the sale of anti-parasitic medicines from next month.

While farm leaders and licensed merchants demand trained ‘Responsible Persons’ (RPs) be allowed to continue to provide products, including wormers, pour-ons, fly control and flukicides to farmers, veterinary representatives insist “the way we use anti-parasitic products has got to change” to reduce resistance.

Addressing another Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee on the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feed and Fertilisers Regulation Bill 2022, Veterinary Ireland warned the incoming mandatory requirement for electronic prescriptions for veterinary medicinal products/feeds from December 1 may also “push some vets into earlier retirement”. It comes as a new national database on the distribution of all veterinary medicinal products shows prescribing for dry cow and lactating cow therapy has reduced since the first tranche of EU-wide regulations on prudent prescribing began in January. Veterinary Ireland CEO Finbarr Murphy said: “Since January, the prescribing of intermammary antimicrobials for dry cow has reduced by 25.3pc and the prescribing of lactating cow intermammary antimicrobials has reduced by 6.5pc. “This not only represents a prudent reduction in antibiotics, but represents a saving to Irish farmers of approximately €3.4m in the first nine months of 2022.” Minister McConalogue is considering legal opinion from ICOS proposing legal recognition for RPs and upskilling of staff to protect affected businesses and market competition. A ministerial spokesperson said: “The key for the Minister is to ensure that levels of anti-parasitic resistance are addressed while crucially continuing to offer farmers choice in how they purchase their anti-parasitic products.”