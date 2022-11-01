Farming

New anti-parasitic regulations to ‘push’ vets into early retirement

Minister Charlie McConalogue is under pressure to intervene in a deepening stalemate between farm organisations, merchants, pharmacists, vets and the Department of Agriculture on new prescription-only rules to be placed on the sale of anti-parasitic medicines from next month.

While farm leaders and licensed merchants demand trained ‘Responsible Persons’ (RPs) be allowed to continue to provide products, including wormers, pour-ons, fly control and flukicides to farmers, veterinary representatives insist “the way we use anti-parasitic products has got to change” to reduce resistance.

