The €300m per year scheme will be open to 50,000 farmers

The new €1.5bn agri environmental scheme set to replace GLAS has been launched today.

Named the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), it has been dubbed the new REPS and will be results-based, offering a maximum payment of €7,300 to farmers generally and €10,500 to those in cooperation areas.

The €300m per year scheme will be open to 50,000 farmers and was launched by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue at a press conference today.

The Minister stressed that approval for Ireland's draft CAP Strategic Plan (CSP), under which the scheme was proposed, is still awaited from the EU Commission, so all the proposals may be subject to change.

Speaking at the launch, the Taoiseach said the scheme "is an ambitious statement" by the Government.

"It meets the commitment in the Programme for Government to design a flagship environmental scheme under the new CAP that is user friendly for farmers, will deliver broader environmental and biodiversity benefits and aligns financial support with climate, forestry, and land use objectives."

Minister Pippa Hackett, who was also in attendance said: "We have no time to lose in tackling this climate and biodiversity emergency and innovative investments like ACRES will be key tool for us and for farmers in achieving this."

However, it remains unclear whether all farmers currently in GLAS will be accommodated in the first tranche of the scheme or whether they will receive a payment in 2023.

In a response to a query from the Farming Independent, the Minister said: "I am exploring all options to ensure that no farmer currently in GLAS, who wants to join the new scheme, will be without an agri-environmental scheme payment as we transition from GLAS to the new programme.

"It's crucial that we get as much continuity as possible, and I will leave no stone unturned in that process."

Despite the massive investment, the scheme has been dubbed "extremely complicated" by IFA President, Tim Cullinan, who said it's a far from a 'new REPS' and will exclude many farmers.

"The Government and the Minister have been trying to spin this as a 'REPS-type scheme' since it first appeared in the Programme for Government," he said.

"However, it has little or nothing in common with the original Rural Environmental Protection Scheme (REPS)."