Netherlands to Buy Out Farmers Amid Pushback Over Nitrogen Goals

The Netherlands laid out plans to buy out hundreds of farms near nature reserves, an attempt to quell the fury of Dutch farmers over its goal of halving nitrogen emissions by 2030.

The government will acquire large nitrogen emitters as part of a voluntary and one-time offer, said Nitrogen Minister Christianne van der Wal-Zeggelink in a letter to the parliament in the Hague. The cabinet has set aside €24.3 billion to fund the transition.