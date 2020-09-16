Need for 'massive and immediate' aid in case of no-deal Brexit farm orgs warn in pre-Budget submissions  

“Massive and immediate” aid will have to be made available to our farming sector in the case of a no-deal Brexit the ICMSA has warned in its pre-Budget submission.

ICMSA President, Pat McCormack, said that farmers “fully realised” the constraints that the Budget would be delivered within, but the ICMSA President stressed that several measures were needed to support the farming sector and boost the rural economy, particularly in light of Covid-19 and the Brexit threat.

Mr McCormack said that concerns were mounting as the atmosphere around the post-Brexit trade negotiations worsened.

While he was satisfied that the Government understood the imperative of securing a trade deal that allowed Irish food exports to continue being sold into their traditional British markets, he did stress that in the event of negotiations failing and the UK exiting on the basis of ‘No Deal’ then what Mr McCormack described as “massive and immediate” aid would have to be made available to our farming sector as it grappled with the loss of up to €4 billion worth of exports.

In its submission, ICMSA has called on Ministers to consider adopting the Farm Management Deposit Scheme, which he said would help address the wild fluctuations in income that were, he said, “battering” family farms and eliminating any prospect of them being able to plan their business on the kind of predictable year-to-year basis that was the norm for every other comparable business.

The ICMSA President said the disparity between Earned Income Credit allocated to PAYE workers and self-employed individuals, like farmers was still a concern for the farm organisation.

He also asked for practical and uncomplicated measures that would smooth the transfer of family farms to the next generation including the retention of the current Stamp Duty Reliefs.

In terms of farm schemes, Mr. McCormack said that it is essential that a fully funded REPS scheme is in place for 2021, that TAMS continues to be available to farmers in 2021, and that a dairy calf-to-beef scheme should be introduced to better integrate dairy and beef production systems. Farm schemes are important economic drivers in the rural economy and it is vital that sufficient funding is available for 2021 providing a boost to the struggling rural economy, concluded Mr. McCormack.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said after the association's meeting that the shadow of Brexit is creating massive uncertainty for farmers and Government support for the sector was never more important.

“While a €5bn contingency fund has been set aside at EU level, our Government will have to step up to the plate also,” he said.

IFA Rural Development Chairman Michael Biggins said that farmers need certainty concerning vital farm schemes.

“A lot of these schemes have an environmental component and are critical supports for farm incomes. We need a clear commitment from Government that these schemes will be maintained during the CAP transition phase, whether that lasts for one or two years,” he said.

IFA also had the opportunity to raise the importance of an adequate budget to fund the proposed three-year cap on the Fair Deal Scheme, amongst other issues in our pre-Budget submission.

