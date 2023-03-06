Farming

National milk supply down by over 2% in January

Lakeland Dairies, Kerry Group, Dairygold all cut their January milk price by 6c/L. Expand

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 178.8m litres for January 2023, a 2.4pc decrease when compared with January 2022, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Fat content rose from 4.41pc in January 2022 to 4.47pc this January. Protein content also increased from 3.47pc to 3.50pc over the same period.

