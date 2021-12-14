‘Narrow, twisty’ path for farmers to meet climate targets - Teagasc chief

Teagasc Director, Professor Frank O’Mara, says the road to meeting national climate targets will be not be straightforward, but it’s possible without cutting the national herd.

Prof O’Mara was speaking at the organisation’s virtual beef conference, where he was keen to strike a supportive note for the beef sector and dispel any lingering feelings of animosity left by his predecessor following controversial comments around dairy beef.

The Teagasc director said climate targets could be met through increased efficiencies and was at pains to stress it was not a matter of pitting dairy beef and suckler beef against one another, and both had a place in the industry.

He said emissions from the sector had to be reduced by up to 30pc by 2030 and that the scale of the challenge was considerable.

“There is a pathway there to meet the national [climate] targets without culling the national herd. It’s not a straightforward pathway. It’s a narrow, twisty pathway,” he said.

Speakers at the event outlined how emissions reductions could be achieved by bringing forward the age of slaughter, utilising LESS and multi-species swards, and a number of other measures on the Teagasc MACC curve.

Given the focus on methane emissions from cattle, Prof O’Mara mentioned a number of technologies that were being looked at, such as seaweed as a feed additive to reduce emissions. He admitted that just one feed additive was currently viable, and this only worked in indoor systems where animals were fed meal continually, which did not fit Ireland’s grass-fed model.

ICBF’s Chris Daly introduced farmers to the new Commercial Beef Value (CBV) that could be viewed by farmers on mart boards to help them buy dairy-bred and beef-bred stock. He said a CBV would not apply to pedigree animals.

Teagasc’s Paul Crosson told farmers that currently roughly every 116 suckler cows in the country produced 100 weanlings every year and this needed to be improved significantly, ideally to 106 cows to 100 weanlings.