Multispecies-grazed animals have 15pc lower carbon footprint than animals finished on ryegrass, studies show

Multispecies sward animals have about a 15pc reduced carbon footprint compared to animals finished on perennial ryegrass, according to consistent research at UCD’s Lyons Farm.

Dr Helen Sheridan, associate professor at UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science, says several trials on the impact of multispecies swards — including perennial ryegrass, timothy, white clover, red clover, chicory and plantain — have shown increased herbage DM production under decreased fertiliser inputs, enhanced animal performance, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, enhanced economic performance, and enhanced biodiversity (relative to perennial ryegrass monocultures).

However, speaking at the UCD Symposium on achieving the agricultural sector’s climate targets last week, Dr Sheridan also cautioned that multispecies grasslands are more suitable for intensive rather than extensive farming systems.

Outlining 10 years of research via three dedicated projects, she said “huge wins” had emerged.

“The Smartgrass project found that lambs fed on legume-containing swards finished about two weeks earlier than those on monocultures. So that’s a two-week shorter lifespan, less time producing methane, and less handling by farmers.

Read More

“Even more excitingly, compared to lambs grazing perennial ryegrass, lambs grazing multispecies swards required 50pc fewer worm drench administrations over their lifetime.”

On the performance of male animals from the dairy herd, grazing at a stocking rate of 2.5LU/ha under the Smartsward project, Dr Sheridan said: “Multispecies swards produced an extra 2.5t of herbage DM/ha compared to perennial ryegrass swards, despite receiving only 40pc of fertiliser N/ha — a huge win.

“Days to slaughter were also significantly reduced by approximately a month compared to the ryegrass monoculture livestock… again that’s a month less methane production,” she said.

“Then, on CO2 equivalents per kilogram of beef liveweight, compared to the national average, Smartsward found about a 45pc decrease.

“Between the three Smartsward systems, there was a further 15pc decrease when you compare between the ryegrass monocultures and the multispecies and ryegrass-clover swards. This was largely based on reduced days to slaughter and fertiliser inputs.

“So the animals grazing the multispecies and the ryegrass and clover swards had an approximately 15pc reduced carbon footprint relative to the ryegrass animals.

“On the economic benefits, there was a net margin increase of 68pc compared to perennial ryegrass, again that’s largely linked to reduction in fertiliser nitrogen... but those figures are based on conservative fertiliser prices.”

Finally, on the Heartland Project, again the multispecies swards produced more herbage dry matter from lower fertiliser N inputs, and heifers grazing a six-species mix had a 17pc greater average daily gain compared to those grazing perennial ryegrass and permanent pasture swards.

“Overall, it’s a really positive picture in terms of how a minimal enhancement of biodiversity on these swards really benefits a lot of different measures of sustainability,” said Dr Sheridan.

“But I see the role of multispecies as very much around high input, higher intensity systems.

"More extensive systems are hugely important to the maintenance of biodiversity, and we need to acknowledge and reward the provision of that biodiversity as an output from the agricultural system, similar to the meat and milk, that would put a route forward for those farmers in more extensive systems.”