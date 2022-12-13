Farming

Multispecies-grazed animals have 15pc lower carbon footprint than animals finished on ryegrass, studies show

The results of the UCD research on multispecies swards, including red clover, produced some &quot;huge wins&quot;. Photo: Roger Jones

Claire Mc Cormack

Multispecies sward animals have about a 15pc reduced carbon footprint compared to animals finished on perennial ryegrass, according to consistent research at UCD’s Lyons Farm.

Dr Helen Sheridan, associate professor at UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science, says several trials on the impact of multispecies swards — including perennial ryegrass, timothy, white clover, red clover, chicory and plantain — have shown increased herbage DM production under decreased fertiliser inputs, enhanced animal performance, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, enhanced economic performance, and enhanced biodiversity (relative to perennial ryegrass monocultures).

