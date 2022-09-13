More space, shorter journeys recommended for live exports

Animals should be unloaded from the transport vehicle to suitable premises to eat and drink

Providing more space and reducing journey times to a minimum are needed to improve the welfare of animals during transport, according to recommendations published last week by the European Food Safety Authority.

However, concerns have been raised that the guidance would effectively shut down Ireland’s live export trade should it be adopted by the European Commission.

In its new scientific opinion on farmed animal transport, the EFSA found animals will get thirsty after nine hours and hungry after 12 hours, which it said “should be considered” when selecting the maximum journey time as well.

“Maximum journey time should consider the stress (and sometimes fear) that the animals will experience continuously or semi-continuously,” stated the EFSA.

It said animals needed to be unloaded from the transport vehicle to suitable premises to end the exposure to the hazards of transport and allow them to eat, drink and recover.

The EFSA also added that providing cattle with a break on a stationary vehicle at the current commercial space allowance does not lead to the intended drinking, eating and resting behaviour, and thus does not mitigate the welfare consequences of the journey.

It said a new methodology should be used to allow sufficient space to be allocated for animals during transport so they can adjust posture and balance. Experts have said this would increase the current space allowance significantly.

Commenting on the recommendations from the EFSA in relation to animal transport, ICMSA President Pat McCormack said that while the recommendations certainly have to be given due consideration, a number of them would effectively shut down Ireland’s live export trade and this is simply unacceptable.

“It is quite clear at EU level that Ireland and its live exporters are amongst the most compliant across the EU, with very high standards, and the focus should be on those member states that have a poor track record in terms of compliance with existing regulations,” he said.

“As an island nation, Ireland cannot be unfairly penalised because of geography and the reality today is that our livestock are transported on very modern transporters and our customers are very happy with the condition of Irish cattle when they arrive at their destination.

“The EU needs to concentrate on implementing the existing regulations rather than imposing regulations that will put Ireland out of business while other member states continue to be non-compliant. It is essential that our minister continues to defend our right to export cattle with realistic regulations and our MEPs also need to ensure that the regulations agreed are realistic and workable.”

The EFSA’s findings will support the European Commission’s review of its animal welfare legislation, with the aim to align it with the latest scientific evidence, broaden its scope, make it easier to enforce and ensure a higher level of animal welfare.

The Commission’s proposal is expected in the second half of 2023.