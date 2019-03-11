Ireland's 'mad-as-a-March-hare' weather will continue for the week ahead with a mix of frost, bright sunshine, torrential rainfall, hail and strong winds.

Mixed weather here to stay with frost, hail, rain and wind in store ... and a little sunshine

Two Status Yellow warnings were lifted by Met Éireann after parts of Ireland were either battered by stormy winds or else frozen by snow over the weekend.

The national forecaster warned that the week ahead will feature a similar mix of varying weather conditions with no indication of an imminent re-emergence of any milder weather.

The highest temperatures for the week ahead will be 10C with rain showers, some of which will be heavy, likely every day.

However, most parts of Ireland will see maximum afternoon temperatures of around 7C to 8C.

Forecaster John Eagleton said there was no sustained period of mild weather likely for the coming week.

"There will be rain and it will still be cold for much of the day," he said.

"Temperatures will be between 5C and 7C. It will be (Monday) evening before temperatures rise again.