Monday 11 March 2019

Mixed weather here to stay with frost, hail, rain and wind in store ... and a little sunshine

The Coakley family, taking part in the Killarney Mountain Festival Children's Adventure Race and Treasure Hunt in Killarney National Park at the weekend, Brian, Bláthnaid, Fionnán, Muiris, Ruirí Coakley.Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan
Far left: Rugby fans arriving at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Picture: Collins

Ralph Riegel and Denise Calnan

Ireland's 'mad-as-a-March-hare' weather will continue for the week ahead with a mix of frost, bright sunshine, torrential rainfall, hail and strong winds.

Two Status Yellow warnings were lifted by Met Éireann after parts of Ireland were either battered by stormy winds or else frozen by snow over the weekend.

The national forecaster warned that the week ahead will feature a similar mix of varying weather conditions with no indication of an imminent re-emergence of any milder weather.

The highest temperatures for the week ahead will be 10C with rain showers, some of which will be heavy, likely every day.

However, most parts of Ireland will see maximum afternoon temperatures of around 7C to 8C.

Forecaster John Eagleton said there was no sustained period of mild weather likely for the coming week.

"There will be rain and it will still be cold for much of the day," he said.

"Temperatures will be between 5C and 7C. It will be (Monday) evening before temperatures rise again.

"Tuesday will be cold and showery and the midweek will be cold and unsettled.

"There is so sign of mild weather this week."

Some days will witness spells of bright sunshine - but the week ahead will mostly prove cold with strong winds in some areas and repeated heavy rain showers.

Motorists and pedestrians were warned that there was a risk of frost and ice on some roads this morning.

Both gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to drive with care, to allow extra time for journeys, to slow down and increase the braking distance to vehicles ahead.

That warning followed a snow and ice alert for many parts of Ireland over the weekend, which only expired at 6am today.

It warned of scattered thundery showers of hail, sleet and snow with poor viability and slippery and icy conditions.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick had been in place until midnight last night.

Some coastal areas experienced a sudden onset of winds which whipped up to 110kmh before abating yesterday.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds covering Northern Ireland from 3pm tomorrow and lasting until midnight.

It said gusts of up to 110kmh could hit the North and will be followed by heavy rain.

Elsewhere, continental Europe will be hit by fierce winds, heavy rain and significant snowfalls this week.

