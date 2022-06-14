Farming

Minister warned Taoiseach turf restrictions would be ‘big issue’

Ken Foxe

A junior minister warned the Taoiseach any move to restrict the cutting of turf would become a “big issue” across the midlands and that common sense needed to prevail.

In records recently released by the Government, Micheál Martin also received representations from the public, with several warning of protests and one saying it would be the “last straw” for rural Ireland.

