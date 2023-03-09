Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Minister sends Department scrambling for sheep sector supports

Teagasc forecasts suggest that 2023 farm income for specialised sheep farms will be 2% down on 2022 at €19,500. Expand

Close

Teagasc forecasts suggest that 2023 farm income for specialised sheep farms will be 2% down on 2022 at €19,500.

Teagasc forecasts suggest that 2023 farm income for specialised sheep farms will be 2% down on 2022 at €19,500.

Teagasc forecasts suggest that 2023 farm income for specialised sheep farms will be 2% down on 2022 at €19,500.
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that his Department will examine if support can be made available to sheep farmers who are currently faced with an income crisis.

In response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy, the Minister highlighted that market prices are a commercial matter between suppliers and buyers and “the Government has no role in determining commodity prices in the sheep sector.”

Most Watched

Privacy