Minister sends Department scrambling for sheep sector supports

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that his Department will examine if support can be made available to sheep farmers who are currently faced with an income crisis.

In response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy, the Minister highlighted that market prices are a commercial matter between suppliers and buyers and “the Government has no role in determining commodity prices in the sheep sector.”

“I have now asked officials in my Department to examine what potential supports, if any, could be put in place to support our sheep farmers in light of the recent challenges,” Minister McConalogue said.

The Minister also warned that budgets for 2023 have been set and are locked in place “so any changes to this will require scoping out as well as diverting funds from previously agreed areas.”

Teagasc forecasts also suggest that 2023 farm income for specialised sheep farms will be 2% down on 2022 at €19,500, due to the role which direct payments play in contributing to sheep farm incomes.

“I do recognise the pressure that sheep farmers have been under as a result of downturn in the markets over the past number of months,” he said.

“My Department provides significant support to the sector under the new CAP Strategic Plan (CSP), both through a new targeted scheme for sheep farmers, the Sheep Improvement Scheme, and through the broad range of schemes in the CSP.

“The new Sheep Improvement Scheme has over 19,000 applications submitted. The scheme replaces the previous Sheep Welfare Scheme but shares the same aim of improving animal health and welfare in the sector, with a 20% increase in the ewe payment rate, from €10 to €12, compared to the previous scheme.

“I have secured places for all 46,000 farmers in ACRES which I know will benefit many sheep farmers.

“Furthermore, support for early-stage producer organisations, which will be introduced later this year, will strengthen the position of sheep farmers in the supply chain.”

The Food Vision Sheep Group met recently to discuss the sheep market situation.The Minister said that he will “carefully consider” the Chair’s report on the outcome of the Group's deliberations and “we continue to monitor the market situation in the sector.”