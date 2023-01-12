Farming

Minister plans to get China beef market up to €100m as quickly as possible

Irish beef shipments to China were suspended in May 2020 following the confirmation of an isolated case of atypical BSE. Expand

Irish beef shipments to China were suspended in May 2020 following the confirmation of an isolated case of atypical BSE.

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said he wants to get the Chinese beef market "back up to... €100m" as quickly as possible and plans to travel to the Country in May.

Minister McConalogue announced last week that Chinese authorities had signed off on the resumption of exports.

