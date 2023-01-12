Minister plans to get China beef market up to €100m as quickly as possible

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said he wants to get the Chinese beef market "back up to... €100m" as quickly as possible and plans to travel to the Country in May.

Minister McConalogue announced last week that Chinese authorities had signed off on the resumption of exports.

Irish beef shipments to China were suspended in May 2020 following the confirmation of an isolated case of atypical BSE.

Speaking after the launch of Bord Bia's Performance and Prospects report today, Minister McConalogue said his Department wants to capitalise on the reopening of the giant market and highlighted the importance of SIAL, a significant trade conference, taking place in China in May.

"We want to get in there and get working with companies there as quickly as we can. So we're going to build a significant trade mission at that time to coincide with that.

"And I know our meat companies are already working with Bord Bia in terms of that and have maintained contact over the last two and a half years, but it's really now about driving that on," he told reporters.

While the Minister said it's impossible to quantify what the re-entry into the Chinese market will mean for Irish farmers in terms of income, the he said China is "growing significantly as a market internationally because of the growing consumption there and growing population."

"What you have to ensure is that all markets are available and the best value markets and having access to all those markets is crucial to ensure we maximise the price we get.

"It (the Chinese market) had increased from €0 to €100m in a few years before it closed down so, for an exporting nation like us, it's really crucial that we are in there and at the forefront of that market.

"The key thing is how we translate that back into the family farm income, making sure that we add value to that and in terms of bringing more transparency to that supply chain as well... and to show that the farmers are getting the benefit," he said.

In September of this year, the Minister also said he plans on leading another trade mission to Nigeria and Senegal in West Africa.

"We have the intention to develop a market there - a trade mission to those two countries would make a difference in relation to growing the potential.

"Likewise with the Philippines and Malaysia - November is the expectation there.

"It is important to back it up with trade missions and ministerial and political backup," he said.