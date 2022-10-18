Minister ‘hoping’ to compensate farmers affected by Leitrim landslide before year end

Farmer Paul Gallagher pictured in the days after the landslide in 2020. Photo: Brian Farrell

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said he hopes to secure approval on a compensation package for those affected by the landslide at Shass Mountain in Co Leitrim, before year end.

Following heavy rain during June 2020, an area of blanket bog and adjacent forestry moved downhill with liquefied peat, vegetation and trees.

The total agricultural area affected was calculated to be just over 24ha, while 12ha of forestry was damaged.

The affected farm area is associated with 20 landowners or basic payment scheme claimants and the costs associated with the removal of all overspill material in the region has been estimated at more than €20m.

Farmers have been able to avail of the provisions of force majeure for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 scheme years, while 2023 remains unclear.

“I and my officials are engaged with the Minister and Department of Public Expenditure and Reform at the moment on getting approval for it. We hope to get approval and get it soon. I hope to have this concluded by the end of the year,” Minister McConalogue said.

The comments were made in response to questions put forward in the Dáil by Independent TD for Sligo-Leitrim Marian Harkin.

Ms Harkin told the Minister that the patience of the farmers, foresters and landowners affected has been sorely tested and not rewarded.

“When I raised the matter last June in the Dáil, I made the point that maybe if they had marched, blocked roads and caused disruption, it might have been resolved sooner. However, they took the Minister at his word and so did I,” she said.

Suckler farmer John O’Donnell lost 15ac of prime farmland to the landslide and told the Farming Independent that he has since had to reduce cow numbers, buy fodder and rent additional land as a result.

“The look of the place is disgusting, all re-wetted with drains blocked. No one from the Department has asked us how we’ve been affected,” Mr O’Donnell said.

“We want compensation and we want the land reclaimed. We’ve given them every chance and we are living in hope.

“If the compensation package isn’t good enough we’ll have to mount a protest.”