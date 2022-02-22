Minister declares unity but Hackett’s stance ‘not my vision’

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue says members of his department are on the same page

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue insists members of his department are “absolutely on the same page”, but junior Minister Pippa Hackett’s comments around part-time farming are not his “vision for the sector”.

Last week, Hackett said there will be more part-time farmers in future with the flattening of direct payments and that should be welcomed.

“With a levelling of EU direct payments in the form of convergence and other measures, it’s quite likely that we will see more part-time farmers in the future,” she said.

“Some bemoan that, but I believe it is something which should be welcomed, encouraged and, indeed, supported.”

However, speaking exclusively to the Farming Independent, Minister McConalogue said this is not in keeping with his view of the future of the sector.

“No, that’s not my vision of Irish farming and that’s not the Government’s vision of Irish farming,” he said. “All three parties in government are backing family farms in every way possible.”

In the same week Minister McConalogue led a trade mission to promote Irish food and drink in the Middle East, Minister Hackett said “the regard in which productive or commercial farming is held and the effect it is having on the environment — perhaps we shouldn’t be quite so quick to consider the drive for more and more production as an unquestionable good”.

But when questioned about the comments, Minister McConalogue said “we absolutely are on the same page”.

The Food Vision 2030 strategy, he said, is going to be very much about adding value and improving family farm incomes over the decade...doing so by being very sustainable in how we produce that food.”

Minister Hackett has come in for intense criticism about her comments from farmers, farm leaders and politicians.

Former Fine Gael minister Charlie Flanagan said he “fears some in Government would like to follow the UK model of ‘hobby’ and part-time farming”.

“I don’t subscribe to that view,” he said. “A thriving agriculture industry is vital for rural Ireland. As a food-producing nation, our agri exports play a critical role in our economy.

“This must continue and thousands of full-time farm families across the land must be protected and supported.”

IFA President Tim Cullinan said Ms Hackett’s comments “revealed the real Green agenda, which is to destroy farmer viability”.

IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said direct payments make up a huge percentage of drystock farmers’ incomes and the minister’s statement “will confirm the suspicion of many farmers that Minister Hackett and the Green Party are running the show and are seeking to put livestock farmers, whether full-time or part-time, out of business”.