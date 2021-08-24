Minister Burke refutes ‘false’ claims of ban on one-off housing

Messages on social media claiming that one-off housing applications will be refused from next March are false, Minister for Planning and Local Government Peter Burke has said.

Remote working during the pandemic and high property prices in urban areas have fuelled a surge in one-off housing applications in many areas.

Meeting with officers of Macra na Feirme last week, Burke (pictured) said the social media claims were “patently untrue”.

“Rural housing has traditionally made up 25pc of all housing output in this country and there are no plans to change this whatsoever,” he said.

“I have seen online messages stating that one-off housing applications from next March will be refused, which is false.

“I’m not sure where this idea came from, as there has been no change to how our planning system works of late.”

He said that while there is a need to ensure there is a threshold to avoid irresponsible policy, there continues to be capacity within our National Planning Framework to allow for those who live and work in the countryside to build their homes close to their families and their place of work.

“Approximately 85pc of all one-off housing planning permissions are granted, and this housing plays an important role in accommodating our growing population,” he said.

“It is not a free-for-all, and local authorities will look for a social or economic reason to grant permission, such as working in a rural area or family ties.

“As someone from a rural constituency (Longford-Westmeath) raised on a family farm, I want to put on record that the Government acknowledges the important role played by rural housing and that my party continues to recognise the pivotal part it plays in sustaining our rural communities.”