Minister backs farmers on emissions as politicians feel the heat at Tullamore Show

Kieran Mullarkey from Sligo cooling down one of his Simmental cattle. Photo: Alf Harvey

Martin Ryan’s champion Charolais from Thurles is shown by Clodagh Ryan and presented with the award by Minister Charlie McConalogue, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar alongside Tullamore Show Secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald and Chairperson Joe Molloy with Minister Pippa Hackett at Tullamore Show. Photo: Alf Harvey

Agricultural shows can be the ultimate banana skin event for politicians.

Far away from Leinster House, politicians’ handlers can find farmers and rural dwellers a tougher task than a gaggle of political reporters.

Tullamore Show last weekend proved no different as politicians were grilled following carbon ceiling budget talks where the focus was firmly on agriculture.

With temperatures nudging past 25C, it was difficult to tell whether it was the weather or the questions that had politicians hot under the collar.

When I caught up with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, he was being accused of wanting the sector to go back to the bicycle with an agenda to push farming back a couple of centuries.

Claims of all farmers being driven off the land by the need for a second income were also levelled at him but, for the most part, the farming community in Offaly were in good form and more concerned about the minister sticking up for them than feeling he’d sold them down the Swanee.

After a three-year absence of the show, the Minister enjoyed a trial run for the three-day Ploughing Championships next month, along with fellow ministers Martin Heydon and Pippa Hackett.

Even Tanaiste Leo Varadkar came prepared for the weather and he appeared to have swapped notes with his Minister for Agriculture that an open-necked shirt and rolled-up sleeves was the most appropriate look for the day.

Back to business and in his speech to officially open the Show, Minister McConalogue reassured the crowd that while the sector faced “one of the most challenging decades for our great sector” as it attempts to reduce carbon emissions by 25pc, his overarching ambition is twofold — to keep farmers farming into the future while also working hard to reduce emissions.

Roslynn Doyle with Sarah and Sinead McDermott from Rathlyon Belgian Blues. Photo: Alf Harvey

Roslynn Doyle with Sarah and Sinead McDermott from Rathlyon Belgian Blues. Photo: Alf Harvey

He admitted it is a very challenging ambition, but said it’s “ultimately achievable” and will see a decade of change for the sector. The bedrock, he said, will continue to be high-quality dairy, beef and sheep proteins, as well as our tillage crops for the next 10, 20 and even 30 years.

“I will back farm families and this Government will too over the course of the next decade to reach our ambitious targets.”

Part of this, he said, is engaging meaningfully with farmers and reassured them that any measures will be on a voluntary basis.

“There will be no measure or policy forced upon our farm families,” he said. “Some sort of draconian, forced reduction of livestock numbers never entered the equation for me.”

Wise words for a Minister at the country’s National Livestock Show, where hundreds of farmers had brought their prize cattle in the hope of taking home the title of overall champion. Talk of a livestock cull of any sort would have set more than one farmer off.

Instead, the Minister kept it safe with talk of alternative energies and farmers taking a leadership role.

“Where that leads to changes, where that leads to farmers taking more of a leadership role in energy generation with livestock, that would obviously mean fewer cattle or sheep or livestock in general on an individual’s farm.

Kieran Mullarkey from Sligo cooling down one of his Simmental cattle. Photo: Alf Harvey

Kieran Mullarkey from Sligo cooling down one of his Simmental cattle. Photo: Alf Harvey

“Nobody will be corralled, this is a partnership between me and the farm families of Ireland,” he assured them.

Opportunities lie in anaerobic digestion (AD), solar and forestry which, he said, will provide opportunities for farmers who want to consider additional income sources.

Given the earful he received on the plight of those who need a second income to sustain the farm, this is no doubt where the Minister hopes farmers will focus their attention over the coming years.

There was no mention that a mere eight forestry licences are being applied for on a weekly basis or that anaerobic digestion is in its infancy.

The sunshine of Sunday and the past few days will need to continue if the Government’s plans for solar are to shine bright.