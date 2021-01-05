Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Millions could go unspent on new farming ‘Eco-schemes’, warns Department

Stock photo. Expand

Close

Stock photo.

Stock photo.

Stock photo.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Low farmer participation in planned new agri-environmental schemes could see millions in EU farm supports going unspent, the Department of Agriculture has warned.

And industry stakeholders said at discussions on the next CAP that unless the planned schemes genuinely reward farmers, the proposals will fail.

The proposed new programmes are known as ‘Eco-schemes’ that farmers can choose to participate in each year.

Privacy