Millions could go unspent on new farming ‘Eco-schemes’, warns Department

Low farmer participation in planned new agri-environmental schemes could see millions in EU farm supports going unspent, the Department of Agriculture has warned.

And industry stakeholders said at discussions on the next CAP that unless the planned schemes genuinely reward farmers, the proposals will fail.

The proposed new programmes are known as ‘Eco-schemes’ that farmers can choose to participate in each year.

While similar to the agri-environmental schemes farmers are already familiar with, the planned Eco-schemes for the first time must be funded within the CAP budget’s Pillar 1 which delivers farmers’ direct payments.

The EU has proposed that payments under these Eco-schemes schemes can only be made for actions that go beyond farmers’ normal environmental requirements.

While the plans are still being negotiated, the final deal is likely to specify that a minimum percentage of each member state’s Pillar 1 budget must be devoted to Eco-schemes.

While this figure is not yet known, a Department of Agriculture discussion document recently stated that it could be ‘significant’.

The document seen by the Farming Independent anticipated 20-30pc of Pillar 1 could be ringfenced for Eco schemes, meaning these could be potentially worth over €2.4bn to Irish farmers over the course of the EU’s next seven-year budget.

‘Unspent funds’

In addition, the Department indicated that there is unlikely to be any provision to allow unspent Eco-Scheme funds to be carried forward into the next financial year.

“Given there is no previous experience dealing with Eco-schemes, combined with the fact that farmers will be able to opt-in/opt-out of the scheme each year, there is significant uncertainty regarding scheme participation levels and there is a potential risk of the loss of unspent funds,” it said.

An industry stakeholder committee, which examined the Department document, warned that farmers must be rewarded for participation in Eco-Schemes and that it should not be just payment on the basis costs incurred/income foregone.

Committee members also stated that it must be profitable to be in the Eco-Scheme; if not, stakeholders felt the scheme will fail.

Committee members emphasised the need to engage active/genuine farmers. It was also stressed that the application process for the Eco-Schemes needs to be simple and accessible enough to allow farmers deliver action on environmental targets.