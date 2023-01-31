Milk recording, underpasses in new TAMS but no dribble bars

Farmers will be able to avail of grant aid for underpasses and farm roadways under the new TAMS 3 scheme, however rotary milking machines, electronic control sprayers and dribble bars are set to be excluded.

The soon-to-be announced new list of TAMS investments is understood to be targeted at driving on-farm safety and, in particular, climate change targets.

As previously revealed by the Farming Independent, underpasses for moving cows under roads have been included after years of pressure on the Department of Agriculture to include the investment.

On-farm roadways, soil aerators, solar-powered water pumps, milk-recording equipment and back-up PTO generators are all new additions to the list. It was feared robotic milking machines would also be ditched, but it is now understood that there will be grants for one robot.

Rotary milking machines, electronic control sprayers and dribble bars are notable exclusions on the new TAMS list.

There’s been speculation that a 120-cow limit for milking machines will be part of the new TAMS, and herds higher than that will have to commit to holding their cow numbers stable for five years to avail of grant aid.

Farm organisations were in favour of retaining the dribble bar, pointing out that it is a cheaper alternative to the trailing shoe, however the Department is expected to raise the grant aid for the trailing shoe to 60pc to offset any fears around a higher cost for the piece of machinery.

It also noted the trailing shoe has a lower ammonia excretion rate than the dribble bar.

There will also be separate ceilings of €90,000 for on-farm solar panels and batteries, and specific equipment for horses will be included, aimed at farmers with a small number of equines on their farm.

The standard grant rate will again be 40pc with young farmers (under 40 years of age) and women farmers up to 68 years, getting access to an enhanced grant rate of 60pc, providing they meet the necessary eligibility requirements.

An increased grant rate of 50pc for Farm Safety, Organic, Solar and Lower Emission Slurry Spreading investments will also be introduced.

It is anticipated that digital tillage applications, EID tag readers, computer information systems, heat detection systems, ear tags and pedometers are set to be eligible for grant aid.

The modernisation of animal housing facilities – or the construction of new animal housing facilities on farm – will again be grant aided.

Investments that benefit the environment are also set to receive support such as nutrient storage facilities and precision farming equipment, for example low disturbance tillage equipment.

It provides further support for precision grass measurement equipment, rainwater harvesting and storage, solar panels, heat recovery units, heat pumps, biomass boilers, ventilation and insulation, which decrease energy pressure on farms and improve water quality on farms.