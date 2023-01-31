Farming

Milk recording, underpasses in new TAMS but no dribble bars

Roadways, soil aerators, solar-powered water pumps also qualify for grant aid

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farmers will be able to avail of grant aid for underpasses and farm roadways under the new TAMS 3 scheme, however rotary milking machines, electronic control sprayers and dribble bars are set to be excluded.

The soon-to-be announced new list of TAMS investments is understood to be targeted at driving on-farm safety and, in particular, climate change targets.

