Milk production up by almost 9m litres in September while GDT index falls

The New Zealand Global Dairy Trade index experienced its third consecutive decrease on Tuesday.

Domestic milk Intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 785.4m litres for September 2022. This represents a 1.1pc (9m litres) increase when compared with September 2021.

Meanwhile, intake for the period January to September 2022 was estimated at 7,364.7m litres, a decrease of 19.7m litres (-0.3pc) when compared with the corresponding period for 2021.

Fat content increased from 4.43pc in September 2021 to 4.52pc in September 2022. Protein content also increased from 3.73pc to 3.75pc over the same period.

Skim milk powder increased by 20.7pc from 11,100t in September 2021 to 13,400t in September 2022.

Butter production decreased from 26,500t in September 2021 to 23,700t in September 2022.

Meanwhile, dairy prices were down by even more than futures prices had suggested prior to Tuesday’s New Zealand Global Dairy Trade (GDT) event.

Nathaniel Keall, Economist with ASB bank in New Zealand, highlights that commodity prices eased by 1.0pc in New Zealand dollar terms last week, as the currency strengthened against the US dollar.

The index fell by 3.9pc and is the third consecutive decrease. The last increase took place on 20 September, where it rose by 2pc.

In total 28,867t of product was sold. There was an increase for cheddar, up 0.9pc to $4,802 and for butter, up 0.2pc to $4,868.

The largest drop was in the price paid for butter milk powder, down 11.4pc to $2,973. The next auction is set to take place on Tuesday, November 15.

Meanwhile in the UK, negative sentiment returned to wholesale markets in October, with the average cream, butter and SMP prices all down on the month, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

An improvement in milk supply in both the UK and Europe, coupled with an easing in demand, has put downward pressure on prices.

In October, cream prices started the period in the range of £2,900/t but fell as the weeks progressed to lows in the region of £2,550-£2,700/t.

Butter prices also fell, though the size of the decline varied depending on which market was being traded in.