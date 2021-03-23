Farming

Mike Brady: Glanbia ‘super-levy’ is a bombshell for new entrants and suppliers who have borrowed to fund expansion

The dairy farmer should not be left holding the can for Glanbia’s poor contingency planning

Limits: Glanbia says it will be unable to process peak milk supplies from its suppliers from 2022 to 2024 and a penalty of up to 30pc will apply to milk supplies above the new peak season limits Expand

Limits: Glanbia says it will be unable to process peak milk supplies from its suppliers from 2022 to 2024 and a penalty of up to 30pc will apply to milk supplies above the new peak season limits

Mike Brady

Glanbia just dropped a bombshell on its milk suppliers and the wider dairy industry by announcing a super-levy type fine for suppliers who exceed a peak milk production quota.

A minimum penalty of 30pc (11 cent per litre) in the milk price is proposed for supplies in excess of the new quota in April, May and June, starting next year.

This is because Glanbia project they will be unable to process peak milk supplies from their suppliers in 2022-24.

