Michael Fitzmaurice: ‘The carbon tax is the most cruel and unjust tax ever on rural Irish people’

‘THE farming community needs to be on alert and prepared to speak up.” That’s according to independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who has warned that drafts on proposed new climate and carbon tax laws are accelerating through the legislative process.

And at European level, officials are edging towards agreement on the new EU climate law proposal, which will set out increased 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for member states by the end of December.

Furthermore, mandatory environmental schemes linked to direct payments are set to be introduced under the next Common Agricultural Policy — which will be shaped by the EU Green Deal’s Farm-to-Fork and Biodiversity strategies.

As these seismic, complex and permanent changes hurtle towards Irish agriculture, Fitzmaurice — TD for Roscommon-Galway — is urging farmers and rural folk to remain attentive to events as his doubts grow over the decade-long direction being mapped out for rural Ireland.

“My response to the Climate Action Bill is that we are going to enshrine into our national laws climate commitments based on figures that, in my opinion, don’t stack up,” he told the Farming Independent.

“We still don’t know how much carbon is being sequestered by our crops, grasslands and hedgerows around rural Ireland — and hedges around cities.

Fitzmaurice - who is a farmer, agricultural contractor and turf-cutter - outlined that his opposition to the climate bill is compounded by cross-party support for Finance Bill 2020. Photo Brian Farrell

Fitzmaurice - who is a farmer, agricultural contractor and turf-cutter - outlined that his opposition to the climate bill is compounded by cross-party support for Finance Bill 2020. Photo Brian Farrell

“We’re leaving out sequestration figures that would substantially reduce our agricultural emissions — yet, we’re prepared to go ahead and enact climate laws that will cripple our rural areas.

“The Department of Agriculture also recently confirmed that managed forests are emitting carbon back into the atmosphere, so with our target to plant 440m trees by 2040, how can farmers have confidence in the knowledge if goalposts are moving?

“If you start off building a house with a bad foundation, that house is going to fall on the way up.

“As far as I’m concerned, the climate bill is doomed before it starts for the simple reason that the figures it’s based on are completely and utterly flawed — and I’ll stand over that.”

Published last month, the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill 2020 proposes to set down, in law, a commitment to decarbonise the Irish economy by 2050 through a 7pc yearly reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions.

However, the bill, which is undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny at Oireachtas committee level before being passed through the Dáil and Seanad over coming weeks — acknowledges that not all greenhouse gases will be treated the same.

In accordance with the latest science, the bill recognises that it is not necessary for biogenic methane gas (a by-product of the fermentation of food in the rumen of cattle and sheep) to reach net-zero by 2050.

Nonetheless, a system of five-year, sector-wide carbon budgets (including for agriculture) will be introduced from 2021.

Despite this special recognition for methane, plus a Government commitment to quantify/account for the mitigation potential of hedgerows that cover an estimated 6pc of the Irish agricultural land in 2021, Fitzmaurice insists the brakes still need to be pulled.

“I’m not denying anything about climate change,” he said. “Climate always changed and climate will always change — we must remember this country was once covered in ice.

“What I’m saying is, five years ago farmers were making the case that agricultural emissions were different; but were told we were ‘wrong, wrong, wrong’. Now, they’ve admitted it.

“With this bill they want each department to have their own targets; but we should not be putting anything into legislation until all research is done on the exact amount of gas being emitted and the exact amount of carbon being stored.

“Are we really prepared to slash and burn and rattle the agricultural sector because some people — who probably never saw an acre of land — believe they know what’s best for our managed landscape without all evidence to back up new laws?”

Fitzmaurice - who is a farmer, agricultural contractor and turf-cutter - outlined that his opposition to the climate bill is compounded by cross-party support for Finance Bill 2020, which includes legislative provisions for tax changes announced in Budget 2021 — notably, a commitment to increase carbon tax by €7.50/t in every budget until 2029 and by €6.50/t in 2030, to reach €100/t by the end of the decade.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice pictured feeding stock in his sheds. Photo Brian Farrell

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice pictured feeding stock in his sheds. Photo Brian Farrell

The combined proceeds of the 2020/21 carbon tax hikes are estimated at €238m and will go to Programme for Government commitments to invest in: residential and community energy efficiency (€100m); targeted social protection interventions (€48m); pilot environmental programmes in agriculture (€20m); and the carbon tax investment programme (€70m).

The Finance Bill is advancing through legislative stages and is expected to be enacted into law by the close of 2020.

On this, Fitzmaurice said: “The Government want rural areas to be the eco-system, and the sequester, of everything — and now we’re going to pay for it too in carbon tax.

“The monies will be used to support retrofitting for social housing — that’s not the farmers in rural Ireland. Once you earn over €25,000 in this country you are not entitled to anything.

“The Government will say ‘the farmer can benefit from double taxation carbon tax relief’, but in reality, dairy, beef and sheep farmers don’t have time to do the work, the business and the baling, silage and slurry too.

“95pc of that work is done by a contractor, who will have no choice but squeeze the farmer, who is already getting less than 20 years ago and has an environmental lobby demanding ‘you can’t have as many cattle any more’.

“Behaviour can’t change if you don’t have another commodity/machine ready to go. Show me a self-propelled silage harvester or tractors on electric that can do the work — they’re not there yet, they won’t be for years; and what price will they be?

“The tax will push out smaller operators — who are contributing to communities and the Exchequer — and it’s going to be an elite group that will be contractors.

“Monies are also meant for environmental schemes; but they’re already struggling to bring in the new REPS II because the ‘kitty’ is short.

“We’re borrowing €20bn this year, our national debt is €200bn, and we’re dreaming up fantasies of quick transitions.

“Germany announced plans to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2050; and the geniuses in this country decided to shutdown Bord na Móna without any alternative in place. That’s jobs gone, simple as that.

The independent TD who runs a small suckler farm, and buys in weanlings for finishing, on marginal lands in the parish of Glinsk/Creggs on the Roscommon-Galway border. Photo Brian Farrell

The independent TD who runs a small suckler farm, and buys in weanlings for finishing, on marginal lands in the parish of Glinsk/Creggs on the Roscommon-Galway border. Photo Brian Farrell

“If they are prudent in business, the first thing to do is pay back what’s borrowed, so let no-one cod themselves about where the monies might end up.

“The carbon tax is the most cruel and unjust tax on rural Irish people that ever has been brought out.

“It is, in my opinion, illegal what they’ve done to rural Ireland — and I’m looking at other countries, such as France, where they challenged it.

“There is a responsibility on rural TDs — we know how biased it is against rural Ireland, and we must look at options on the legal side because under our constitution you treat all citizens equally, but this carbon tax isn’t doing that.”

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice with son Patrick and dog, Diego. Photo Brian Farrell

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice with son Patrick and dog, Diego. Photo Brian Farrell

Fitzmaurice: Farmers should be celebrated for our world-class produce, not treated as outcasts

THE majority of farmers should be proud of themselves and never feel ashamed of what they do for their communities, their land, and their country.

So says Michael Fitzmaurice, the independent TD who runs a small suckler farm, and buys in weanlings for finishing, on marginal lands in the parish of Glinsk/Creggs on the Roscommon-Galway border.

In recent years Fitzmaurice — father of three and husband to Maria — has become increasingly concerned about the impact of “divisive and misinformed” public messaging around agriculture and food production.

His attention has also turned to “attempts to condition farmers” on the sector’s response to climate change.

“In my view an agenda is being driven both by the EU and governments — in collaboration with national and farming media — to condition the farmer constantly, constantly, constantly on greener practices,” said Fitzmaurice.

“That if you keep throwing it at them, after a while, enough will stick and we’ll tick all the boxes. Otherwise, we’ll be the bad relation in tackling climate change.

“When you see UK reports wanting to tax meat, and arguments to cut meat and dairy consumption — as on a recent RTÉ What Planet Are You On? programme — I find it disgraceful because it shows no respect, or conscience, for people trying to bring up families in an ordinary fashion.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice pictured feeding stock in his sheds. (with son Patrick). Photo Brian Farrell

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice pictured feeding stock in his sheds. (with son Patrick). Photo Brian Farrell

Instead of getting recognition for a world-class product, Fitzmaurice said “you’re nearly an outcast” to some sections of the public — a situation that, he contends, can take a mental toll on the farming community.

Politically he said it’s “not popular” to be outspoken on climate-related issues either.

“There are people who don’t own a rood of land making a lot of important decisions that will be detrimental to the vitality of our rural communities,” he said.

“But have they forgotten that the CAP was first established to subsidise the price of food for the people of Europe?

“Now, we’re in a situation where the farmer is being twisted tighter and tighter and expected to make more sacrifices without any extra budget.”

Fitzmaurice, who says he’s happiest when cutting a few sods of turf on the digger in his own community, doesn’t draw any CAP direct payments or grant supports.