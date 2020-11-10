Farming

Farming

Michael Fitzmaurice: ‘The carbon tax is the most cruel and unjust tax ever on rural Irish people’

Independent TD slams Carbon Tax as he disputes the ‘utterly flawed’ science behind the proposed laws and urges rural TDs to take legal action against new laws

Michael Fitzmaurice pictured on his farm near Glinsk on the Galway-Roscommon border Photos: Brian Farrell Expand

Michael Fitzmaurice pictured on his farm near Glinsk on the Galway-Roscommon border Photos: Brian Farrell

Claire Mc Cormack

‘THE farming community needs to be on alert and prepared to speak up.” That’s according to independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who has warned that drafts on proposed new climate and carbon tax laws are accelerating through the legislative process.

And at European level, officials are edging towards agreement on the new EU climate law proposal, which will set out increased 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for member states by the end of December.

Furthermore, mandatory environmental schemes linked to direct payments are set to be introduced under the next Common Agricultural Policy which will be shaped by the EU Green Deal’s Farm-to-Fork and Biodiversity strategies.

