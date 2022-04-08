Methane quota and ban on the development of 'mega-dairy' farms among proposals to cap dairy emissions

A voluntary retirement scheme, a methane quota and a ban on the development of 'mega-dairy' farms, are among a host of recommendations agreed upon by a high-level dairy industry group to cap emissions in the sector.

A draft report of the Dairy Vision Group set to be submitted to the Minister for Agriculture and seen by the Farming Independent forecasts that the number of dairy cows are likely to grow to 1.65m head by 2030 and based on increased dairy cow numbers, total emissions in 2021 are likely to be again in the region of 23MT.

The report says that the Irish dairy industry, and dairy farmers, accept that it must transform its way of doing business, along with other sectors in society, if it's to achieve the demanding emission reductions legally binding targets set out in the Climate Action Act 2021

However, it also emphasised the critical importance of ensuring the maintenance of livelihoods for current and future generations of Irish dairy and beef farmers.

"The dairy industry has been the outstanding income performer within Irish agriculture for several years. It has enabled the rearing and education of generations of farming families," it said.

The Group proposed in the report that the Government consider a voluntary 'Retirement/Exit Scheme' for all livestock farmers.

It said such a scheme could provide the space for just transition to allow the next generation adopt climate-friendly practices and it is proposed that such a scheme would also integrate a milk reduction scheme for those farmers who wish to scale back their farming activities.

However, it said establishing the principles and operational aspects of such a scheme is challenging, highlighting that unless land is removed from circulation and/or breeding ruminants numbers reduced and milk production stabilised and reduced as a direct consequence of implementation, the climate-positive effects of the scheme will not be realised.

It also said that the identification of funding sources, the role of industry and the potential for public/private partnership and the identification of diversification of enterprise opportunities would all be key contributing factors.

Methane quota

During the Group's deliberations, the Department of Agriculture introduced three options for the dairy sector to CAP emissions: (i) Cap and Trade: set an overall cap on methane emissions, assign methane or production rights, and allow dairy and beef farmers to trade their rights within an overall cap. (ii) cow number constraint on production (iii) milk-volume constraint on production.

The Group rejected cow-number and milk volume constraints, but described the Cap-and-Trade model as the 'least-worse option', should restrictions be needed.

It said the implementation of a full Cap-and-Trade model would require a detailed framework to facilitate carbon trading, involving the measure of total carbon emissions and sequestration at individual farm level and assigning of rights and creation of trading system.

It was also recommended that chemical nitrogen use in the dairy sector should be reduced by 35pc in the short

term and that an 80pc replacement rate of CAN with Protected Urea be achieved by the end of 2025 for grass-based dairy production systems.

Ban on new 'mega' dairies

Among the other measures proposed by the Group was a 'common policy' on milk intake from new entrants.

There was recognition from stakeholders on the requirement to protect the family farm, grass-based model and maintain the sectors ambitions to attract talented new entrants into dairying to maintain the viability of the sector.

However, it said a continuous high growth expansion mode model of dairy farming is not seen to be consistent with this approach.

The Group recommends the need for a consistent milk intake policy across co-ops for new entrants, where young farmers with enterprises built on a family farms, grass-based and sustainable models are prioritised.

It said restrictions on the upper limit of cows on new enterprises should be considered to prevent mega-herds developing and any conditions of contract should remain over a period of years subject to review.