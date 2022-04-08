Farming

Methane quota and ban on the development of 'mega-dairy' farms among proposals to cap dairy emissions

Margaret Donnelly and Ciaran Moran

A voluntary retirement scheme, a methane quota and a ban on the development of 'mega-dairy' farms, are among a host of recommendations agreed upon by a high-level dairy industry group to cap emissions in the sector.

A draft report of the Dairy Vision Group set to be submitted to the Minister for Agriculture and seen by the Farming Independent forecasts that the number of dairy cows are likely to grow to 1.65m head by 2030 and based on increased dairy cow numbers, total emissions in 2021 are likely to be again in the region of 23MT.

