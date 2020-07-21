Farming

Meat processors and Government 'ignored' early warnings on Covid-19 risks

Efforts to protect meat processing plant workers from Covid-19 were &quot;slow and inadequate&quot; and the State appears to have allowed the industry to &quot;regulate itself&quot;, TDs will be told Expand

Declan O'Brien

The failure of Government agencies and meat processors to respond to trade union warnings last March about risks to worker health was a factor in the high level of Covid-19 cases in Irish meat factories, a new report has claimed.

Approximately one in every 15 workers in the meat processing sector here were infected with the virus, and the report from EFFAT (European Federation of Food Agriculture and Tourism Trade Unions) claims that "the slow response of Government and some statutory agencies to the concerns of unions contributed to the high number of cases."

The EFFAT analysis of Covid-19 in meat processing plants across the EU, states that: