Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Meat processor reports a €1.29m loss for 2019 and ‘notable reduction’ in some trading activity due to Covid 19

Beef exports have been hit by Covid-19 restrictions Expand

Close

Beef exports have been hit by Covid-19 restrictions

Beef exports have been hit by Covid-19 restrictions

Beef exports have been hit by Covid-19 restrictions

Gordon Deegan

A meat processing group co-owned by ABP recorded a pre-tax loss of €1.29m last year after a drop in revenues.

New consolidated accounts for the Slaney Foods and Irish Country Meats businesses show that Wexford Beef & Lamb Unlimited Company (WBL) recorded a pre-tax loss of €1.29m compared to a €3.1m pre-tax profit in 2018.

Revenues declined by 5pc to €322.58m in the year to the end of September 2019.

Privacy