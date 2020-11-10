Meat processor reports a €1.29m loss for 2019 and ‘notable reduction’ in some trading activity due to Covid 19

A meat processing group co-owned by ABP recorded a pre-tax loss of €1.29m last year after a drop in revenues.

New consolidated accounts for the Slaney Foods and Irish Country Meats businesses show that Wexford Beef & Lamb Unlimited Company (WBL) recorded a pre-tax loss of €1.29m compared to a €3.1m pre-tax profit in 2018.

Revenues declined by 5pc to €322.58m in the year to the end of September 2019.

The WBL business is 50-50 owned between Larry Goodman’s ABP Food Group Unlimited and the Northern Ireland-based Linden Foods.

ABP Food Group’s purchase of 50pc of the business which includes subsidiaries, Slaney Foods and Irish Country Meats (sheepmeat) was given the green light in 2016.

The group operates processing facilities at Camolin and Bunclody, Co Wexford and Navan, Co Meath as well as a plant in Liege, Belgium.

Numbers employed totalled 971 and staff costs last year were €34.6m.

The accounts lodged last week were signed off on May 26 last.

The directors state that due to Covid 19, there has been a notable reduction in recent trading activity of some of the entities within the group.

“Other entities within the group continue to trade as normal and to date have had minimal reduction in their trading.”

The directors state that they are confident that the group “is well positioned to return to full trading capacity once the period of uncertainty passes”.

According to the directors’ report attached to the accounts filed by WBL, “the directors are satisfied with the results for the period and are confident that the group will continue to trade profitably in the coming year.”

The directors state that “a hard Brexit has the potential to adversely impact the group’s industry. The board of directors have strategically and financially considered the impact this may have on the group and have put measures in place to manage this".

The directors add that they are satisfied that “the group will maintain and grow its business and research and develop additional ways to add value to meat and its by-products”.