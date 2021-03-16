Farming

Meat processing industry becoming less viable due to ‘low road’ approach on investment — ICTU

Union report claims industry here is stagnating and profits now depend on low wages and high throughput of livestock

The ICTU report is scathing of the Government’s failure to address the issue of low pay and poor working conditions in the meat processing industry

The ICTU report is scathing of the Government’s failure to address the issue of low pay and poor working conditions in the meat processing industry

Declan O'Brien

Irish farmers and meat sector workers are being forced to take low prices for their livestock and for their labour because the processing industry has not invested sufficiently in innovation or in adding value to its output.

And Government grants and subsidies, as well as CAP payments to livestock suppliers, continue to bolster meat processor profits.

These are among the main findings in a scathing review of the meat processing industry by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

