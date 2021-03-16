Meat processing industry becoming less viable due to ‘low road’ approach on investment — ICTU

Irish farmers and meat sector workers are being forced to take low prices for their livestock and for their labour because the processing industry has not invested sufficiently in innovation or in adding value to its output.

And Government grants and subsidies, as well as CAP payments to livestock suppliers, continue to bolster meat processor profits.

These are among the main findings in a scathing review of the meat processing industry by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

The review accuses the meat industry of taking what it describes as “a low-road” approach to investment in the sector.

The ICTU says this has been reflected in low wage levels and reduced spending on innovation and the development of value-added products.

The review maintains that profits in the sector are “driven by throughput” of livestock, and by savings made from keeping wages artificially low.

It notes that turnover in the Irish meat sector increased by almost 40pc between 2008 and 2017, rising from €3.14 billion to €4.37 billion. The numbers employed in the sector increased by 30pc, during the same timeframe, to reach 11,700 workers.

However, the review claims that the failure of Irish meat processors to prioritise ‘added-value’ investment has resulted in turnover per worker stagnating since 2008. Investment per employee is among the lowest in Western Europe.

Of the nine countries included in the survey, only France and the UK have lower turnovers per worker than Ireland’s figure of €372,000 per employee.

Ireland was well behind the results for the top three: Netherlands (€992,000), Germany (€626,000) and Belgium (€606,000). It also trailed Denmark (€485,000), Sweden (€460,000) and Austria (€407,000).

Based on Eurostat figures, the ICTU survey also found that Irish meat processors had the lowest level of investment per employee.

While Belgium invested €17,200 per worker in 2017, the average investment by Irish meat factories was just €1,200.

In fact, the survey shows that meat factories in the other Western European countries invested almost €7 for every €1 invested by Irish processors.

This low level of investment was reflected in Ireland recording the lowest level of gross added-value per employee in the review.

While Dutch employees generated an average gross added-value of €78,000, the equivalent figure for Ireland was just €45,700.

Personnel ‘costs’ per employee in Ireland stood at €33,800 in 2017, the third lowest of the peer countries, after the UK at €29,700 and Germany at €32,000. The top-paying states were Denmark (€60,400) and Sweden (€51,900).

Boom years

The review noted that up to the boom years of the early 2000s the meat industry had good rates of pay, bonus schemes, sick pay schemes, and pension plans.

However, it stated that employment conditions were now characterised by many workers on the minimum wage, with no security of employment or entitlements.

While accepting that operating surpluses in the meat industry remained low at around 3pc of turnover, the ICTU report was scathing of the Government’s failure to address the issue of low pay and poor working terms and conditions.

The survey warned that the business model employed in meat processing had become “less viable” despite the continued high level of state supports to the sector, and the concentration of ownership which has resulted in Dawn, Kepak and ABP dominating cattle and sheep processing.