Meat plant workers ‘hostile’ over pay rate as cost of living crisis and lighter carcasses take their toll

Lighter carcass weights and a reduced volume of cattle on kill lines in recent months are among the factors behind low-paid meat plant workers engaging in sit-in protests on factory floors , it has emerged.

SIPTU manufacturing division organiser, Greg Ennis, said reduced weights and kills were among several factors impacting on workers who are often paid per piece, or per kilo, of red meat processed.

As a result, he says, several migrant workers, largely from Brazil, South Africa, China, and Eastern European countries, are being “exposed to a loss of purchasing power” to deal with spiralling food, fuel, and electricity prices.

It comes as data from the Central Statistics Offices shows the average beef carcass weight for all bovines has fallen from 333kg in 2017 to approximately 324kg (year to date) in 2022. Mr Ennis told the Farming Independent a Sectoral Employment Order (SEO), which would set a rate of pay, pension and sick pay, must be introduced for the meat industry.

“Over the last six months, as the cost-of-living crisis has bitten, meat sector workers are becoming a lot more hostile and less willing to accept lighter meat carcasses.

“There has been an increase in calls, the odd sit-in and, in limited circumstances, people did stay in a canteen. It’s frustration coming to the top, and it’s manifesting in certain companies that have lighter carcasses coming in, but it’s also happening in companies where the quarter is used to pay your piece rate.

“They’re looking for better conditions because their pay cheque is not going as far as it used to. An SEO should be brought in for the meat industry. I brought one in for the construction sector about seven years ago, it’s now legally in place, and it means a general operative will get about €19.95/hr — prior to this they could have been on a minimum wage, getting €10.50.”

Currently, an estimated 15,500 people work in the meat industry in Ireland, with almost 7,000 of these members of SIPTU.

Mr Ennis continued: “Many senior politicians and businesspeople over the last two-and-a-half years through Covid-19 trumpeted the fact that these workers were ‘essential’, so I would be pushing to bring in a SEO which recognises their work.”

Meat Industry Ireland did not respond to our queries on the issues raised in this article.