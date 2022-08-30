McDonald’s ‘delighted’ with demand for vegan McPlant

McDonald’s is “delighted” with customer demand for its new meat-free burger in the Irish market, a top director for the fast-food giant has stated.

Eight months after the launch of the ‘McPlant’ — a vegan burger made with a plant-based patty co-developed with Beyond Meat and produced in the Netherlands — the company is said to be “keeping a close eye” on consumer appetite for more meat-free alternatives.

The positive feedback comes amid reports of “lacklustre” demand for McDonald’s plant-based burger in the US following the completion of consumer trials over recent months.

In a statement to the Farming Independent Gráinne Allen, director of food and innovation at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “In January, we launched our McPlant across all our stores in Ireland.

“We are delighted with how the burger has been received by non-meat eaters and meat eaters alike.

“McPlant sits alongside our iconic beef products which are supplied by thousands of Irish farmers.

“Our customers love the range of options we provide, and we keep a close eye on food tastes and trends — including demand for meat-free alternatives — and continue to evolve our menu to give our customers the choices they want.”

Asked if McDonald’s will expand its plant-based offerings at its 95 Irish restaurants, Ms Allen added: “We don’t have any immediate plans to expand the range, but it is something we are keeping under review.”

The Larry Goodman-owned meat processing giant ABP Group also extended its presence in the meat-free market 12 months ago with the launch of its ‘Dopsu’ range in the UK.

The range consists of frozen No-Beef Pieces, No-Chicken Pieces, No-Duck Pieces, No-Lamb Pieces, and No-Pork Pieces and is aimed at flexitarians — those who eat a mainly plant-based diet but include some meat products.

Asked for an indication of sales after the range’s first year in the market, a spokesperson for ABP said “Dopsu has been well received by customers and is performing well. The ‘No-Chicken Pieces’ is the most popular product.

“Dopsu is a relatively new product, and our immediate focus is in further developing and enhancing the range for consumers. It would be impossible to speculate about any future developments at this stage.”

Read More