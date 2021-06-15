Farming

Farming

Mayo farmers voice CAP fears at IFA protest ‘day of action’

Mayo IFA Chairman Jarlath Walsh (left) and IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden lead the IFA protest in Ballina on Friday Expand

Mayo IFA Chairman Jarlath Walsh (left) and IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden lead the IFA protest in Ballina on Friday

Declan O'Brien

The reduced budget for the next CAP, a greater emphasis on environmental measures in farm support schemes and fears the Climate Action Bill will severely restrict agricultural output were among the primary concerns voiced by farmers at the IFA demonstration in Ballina on Friday.

The farmer protest attracted in excess of 80 vehicles and was part of a nationwide “day of action” to highlight the importance of commercial farming to the rural economy.

IFA said the series of demonstrations aimed to highlight the dangers of the current CAP proposals and the Climate Action Bill.

