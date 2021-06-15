Mayo farmers voice CAP fears at IFA protest ‘day of action’

The reduced budget for the next CAP, a greater emphasis on environmental measures in farm support schemes and fears the Climate Action Bill will severely restrict agricultural output were among the primary concerns voiced by farmers at the IFA demonstration in Ballina on Friday.

The farmer protest attracted in excess of 80 vehicles and was part of a nationwide “day of action” to highlight the importance of commercial farming to the rural economy.

IFA said the series of demonstrations aimed to highlight the dangers of the current CAP proposals and the Climate Action Bill.

While convergence is a major concern nationally, in Mayo, the issue is complicated by the fact that an 85-100pc flattening of direct payments could deliver an extra €10-€11m to the county each year.

However, south Mayo farmer Michael Biggins asked if the net increase in CAP payments was actually going to be paid to farmers or landowners.

“My problem with the CAP changes is that payments are gone from being supports for active farmers and food producers to being payments to people with large tracts of land,” Mr Biggins said.

He accepted that a large number of farmers in Mayo could benefit from greater convergence, but he said the most productive will lose out and this will impact rural towns that depend on agriculture.

Even farmers who have low overall payments, but high per-hectare entitlements will be hit, he said.

“You could have a situation where a farmer who is receiving €10,000 on a small intensive holding could be cut by as much as 30pc on his basic payment due to convergence, but a man getting in excess of €30,000 on a large tract of ground could see his payments increase. To me, that simply is not just.”

Mr Biggins, who is Chair of the IFA’s National Rural Development Committee, blamed the divisive nature of the debate around CAP on insufficient funding of the EU’s agricultural policy.

While he acknowledged that basing farmer entitlements on output levels at the turn of the century was not realistic, Mr Biggins said CAP payments should be directed at active farmers and not just landowners.

Knock dairy farmer and Chairman of Mayo IFA, Jarlath Walsh, said the EU could not continue to pile additional environmental and food safety regulations on farmers, while at the same time cutting the level of supports to Europe’s farmers by reducing the overall CAP budget.

He accused Brussels of “pitching farmer against farmer to cover the inadequacy of the CAP budget”. “The EU still wants cheap, good quality food, higher environmental standards, but this is to be done with a smaller CAP budget,” he said.

“That’s like making a three-legged stool with one leg shorter than the other two.”

In terms of the climate-change requirements and eco-schemes, Mr Walsh said farmers were keen to play their part in protecting the environment. He said this was illustrated by the level of applications for the REAP scheme.

However, Mr Walsh insisted that allowance had to be made in calculating carbon emissions for the sequestration capacity of farmers’ lands.

In addition, he said the

generation of on-farm renewable energy needed to be

prioritised.