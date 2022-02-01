Mayo family keep the traditional art of St Brigid’s cross making alive

Aoife and Cillian have even sent cross packs to America

Two young entrepreneurs from Co Mayo are helping to preserve the age-old Irish tradition of making St Brigid’s crosses.

As well as making their own crosses, siblings Cillian (8) and Aoife (4) Murphy from Newport are using hand-cut rushes from their home farm to sell DIY packs, with instructions. They have even shipped their crosses to America.

“I grew up on a farm in Ballycroy where St Brigid’s Day [which falls today] and the making of the crosses was a very important time,” says Fiona, the children’s mother. “St Brigid’s Day was always seen as the start of spring on the farm where new growth and life began to appear.

St Brigid's crosses made by Cillian and Aoife Murphy and their mother Fiona

St Brigid's crosses made by Cillian and Aoife Murphy and their mother Fiona

“We always made crosses and put them above our doors in the house and in the sheds of the farm animals.

“They’re supposed to afford protection and blessing, and drive away evil and hunger for both the household and the farm.”

She adds: “There’s not many people still making the crosses even here in the West of Ireland where rushes are plentiful.

“Last year Cillian had the idea of creating little packs with some hand-cut rushes, a blessing and instructions on how to make a cross as a way of keeping that tradition alive.

S Brigid's cross package with prayer

S Brigid's cross package with prayer

“We set up a little Etsy shop (@wildatlanticfarmer) where people could place orders.

“Since then we’ve made over 120 crosses.”

The crosses are made using a simple method of weaving the rushes, then each one is blessed with holy water from Knock.

Aoife and Cillian have even sent cross packs to America

Aoife and Cillian have even sent cross packs to America

Traditionally, leftover material from making crosses was sprinkled on the land or used in bedding for farm animals. Last year’s dried crosses were also sometimes crushed and sprinkled on the land in the hope of gaining protection for the farm and stock for the coming year.

Last week, the Murphy family shipped a large delivery of rushes to Co Meath for today’s festival.

“Some of the teachers in a school near Navan were hoping to make crosses on St Brigid’s Day but they couldn’t locate enough rushes, so I sent them some,” says Fiona.