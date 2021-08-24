Farming

Matt Carthy: ‘I didn’t come from a republican family, but experiencing the hostile British Army patrols was very, very angering… it shaped me a lot’

Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesperson explains how he ‘developed a republican view’, reveals how he’ chained myself to a dozen buildings around Dublin’ as a young activist, and outlines his opinions on CAP, convergence, forestry and other big issues in farming

Out and about: Matt Carthy and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald (centre) visit Mark Gillanders&rsquo;s organic farm in Ballinagall, Co Monaghan, along with other organic farmers and local councillors. Photo: Peadar McMahon Expand
Out and about: Matt Carthy and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald (centre) visit Mark Gillanders’s organic farm in Ballinagall, Co Monaghan, along with other organic farmers and local councillors. Photo: Peadar McMahon

Matt Carthy and Pearse Doherty celebrate Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin’s electoral success for Sinn Féin in 1997

Carthy with Martin McGuinness and others after being elected to the European Parliament in 2014 Photo: Michael Donnelly

Carthy speaks at a protest against the eviction in Stokestown, Co Roscommon. Photo: Damien Eagers

Margaret Donnelly

Last year Pearse Doherty tweeted a flashback picture of himself and a very young-looking Matt Carthy sitting out a car window.

The picture was taken in 1997 after Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin was elected a TD in Cavan-Monaghan, the first Sinn Féin TD elected to the Dáil since 1957.

According to Carthy (44), now Sinn Féin’s agricultural spokesperson, it was a “huge breakthrough for the party, and I think it’s actually an under-recognised breakthrough”.

