Marts told to ramp up IT as Department tightens controls for livestock traded online

More “robust” IT recording of animal movements for cattle traded online by the marts is being sought by the Department of Agriculture.

It comes as just two marts are understood to have applied to a funding scheme launched last year by the Department for marts to upgrade their IT infrastructure.

The Department has also sought improved recording of cattle movements where marts acted as the ‘facilitator’ for sales of stock in arrangements introduced during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

In recent letters to the marts, the Department has insisted that tighter controls on these types of sale are needed from an animal “traceability and bovine disease perspective”.

“The Department now requires that a more robust IT solution be put in place to record sales of this nature,” the letter stated.

Marts were advised to contact their software service provider in order to upgrade their IT systems to meet the more stringent requirements.

The letter says all marts will now require an IT and software capability that more clearly informs the AIM system that a sale is either brokered or not brokered.

This is needed to “accurately record in the AIM database details regarding those bovines which did not physically pass through the mart”.

The Department indicates that the upgraded IT system will provide a “mechanism which will allow marts to operate an online pre-clearance facility to ensure that bovine animals meet movement eligibility requirements (TB etc) for those animals being advertised for sale via a website”.

The Department reminded mart staff that “movements of a brokered nature” should only be recorded to the AIM system when the bovines are physically moving directly from one holding to another.

“The date on which the physical movement takes place must be recorded in the AIM system.

"Also, you must continue to ensure that where brokered sales do take place, you continue to record these,” the letter insisted.

In addition, the letter instructed marts to notify all sheep movements to AIM on the date of the sale, even mart-brokered transactions involving sheep that “did not physically move to the mart premises”.

Moreover, marts must separately notify the lot numbers of sales involving sheep that were not present at the marts to sheepID@agriculture.gov.ie.

“This will facilitate the manual notification of relevant information to AIM at a later date,” the Department said.

