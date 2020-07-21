Margaret Donnelly: Farm accident 'near misses' should be a reminder to us all that safety must always come first

It's amazing the things you forget or just grow so accustomed to that they simply don't register as significant. Farm accidents and the like.

For example, my father only has nine toes, after losing one in a farming accident many moons ago.

But a toe is a relatively small price to pay for a farm accident and it wasn't our family's only farm accident.

On the other end of the scale, my father and mother were on the way to the mart and found themselves in an upended jeep after the cattle went to the back of the trailer.

When my father managed to extract himself from the Jeep he had the sense to do nothing else.

He left my mum and my sister in the vehicle and went to get help. Luckily, when the fire brigade arrived, they knew what they were doing and cut my mother out of the Jeep and drove her to the local hospital. From there she was transferred to the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in Dún Laoghaire.

Three months later my mother was one of the few able to walk out of her ward.

Every farm family probably has their own story of a farm accident, from the relatively minor falls and bruises to the ultimate tragedy of losing a loved one.

And it's only when you talk to others, such as those working in or who have passed through the NRH that the gravity and potential near miss of your own 'farm accident' registers.

The reality of what we loosely refer to as 'farm accidents' is that they sometimes happen off farms. Despite farms being statistically the most dangerous workplaces in the country, too many farm-related accidents are not actually classed as farm accidents because they didn't happen on the confines of a farm.

What would the statistics be like if these farm-related accidents were included?

There have been 14 deaths on farms this year, and an unknown number of accidents.

The nature of farming makes it a dangerous sector at the best of times.

But as we begin National Farm Safety Week, one simple message holds true: many farm accidents are preventable if the everyday dangers on our farms are recognised and we all take extra care and adopt a culture of vigilance.

