Man killed in tractor accident in Roscommon

Stock picture
Stock picture
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

A farmer has died following a farm accident in Co Roscommon.

The accident which involved a male farmer and a tractor took place last Saturday June 15 and is currently being investigated by the Health and Safety Authority.

This follows an elderly farmer in Ferns, Co Wexford suffering a fatal accident on farm involving a tractor last week.

Last month a farmer was fatally injured by animal in Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford.

The Embrace Farm Accident Remembrance Service will take place on Sunday June 30 to pay tribute to all those who have died as result of farm accidents.

Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Pat Breen recently announced that he would be asking the HSA to present a new farm safety plan as a matter of urgency. Four specific recommendations have been identified by Government departments on farm safety.

These include a requirement for farm safety training under CAP 2021 and farm safety training certification by dairy co-ops.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

The latest indications are for very warm and humid weather with temperatures ranging between 19 and 25 degrees - and maybe even above that.

Summer to finally arrive? Met Éireann says temperatures to hit 25C and...
Consumer prices for food are 120pc of the EU average, which means it costs a fifth more here for a basket of food in shops compared with prices across the 28 countries in the union. Stock photo: PA

Cost of basket of food here is 20pc higher than average across the EU
The contents of grain silos which burst from flood damage are shown in Fremont County Iowa, U.S., March 29, 2019. Photo taken March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Polansek

US disaster aid for farmers who couldn't plant corn or soybeans due to...
File: Police

Community service for woman involved in fatal tractor crash
Thomas Reid of Hedsor House, Leixlip, Co. Kildare pictured outside the Four Courts

Intel denies 'political collusion' claims made by Irish farmer
Dairy Farmer Jim Scully.

Farmer faces legal action if he doesn't remove animals from land earmarked...
(stock photo)

Department of Agriculture accounts to be analysed by Public Accounts...


Top Stories

EU Commission public stocks of skimmed milk powder fully sold off
There are constant queries about farm succession

Older farmers need help to plan for retirement - Teagasc
Kerry Co-op recently sent its members an information pack about a voluntary cash-for-shares scheme which gives shareholders the opportunity to sell

Kerry Co-op to go ahead with cash for shares scheme
A sign warning about African swine fever at Incheon International Airport in South Korea (Suh Myung-geon/Yonhap/AP)

Pig prices soar as China chases stocks due to African Swine Fever impact
Stock photo

Limerick roadside holding expected to top €750,000
Cork Minor Camogie Champions Claire Kingston, Sinead Hurley, Tara Sheehan and Ciara O’Sullivan at the launch of the Head2Head Cycle.

Cork group hosting cycle to buy tractors for local priest's mission in Africa
Suckler cows

EU countries vote in favour of €50m Irish Brexit beef fund