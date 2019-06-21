Man killed in tractor accident in Roscommon

A farmer has died following a farm accident in Co Roscommon.

The accident which involved a male farmer and a tractor took place last Saturday June 15 and is currently being investigated by the Health and Safety Authority.

This follows an elderly farmer in Ferns, Co Wexford suffering a fatal accident on farm involving a tractor last week.

Last month a farmer was fatally injured by animal in Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford.

The Embrace Farm Accident Remembrance Service will take place on Sunday June 30 to pay tribute to all those who have died as result of farm accidents.

Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Pat Breen recently announced that he would be asking the HSA to present a new farm safety plan as a matter of urgency. Four specific recommendations have been identified by Government departments on farm safety.

These include a requirement for farm safety training under CAP 2021 and farm safety training certification by dairy co-ops.

