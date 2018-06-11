Farm Ireland
Man dies following 'horrific' farm accident

A man has died following an incident on a farm in Co Fermanagh on Monday.

The farm is situated in the Moughley Road area of Lisnakea.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they attended an incident involving farming machinery.

Police have confirmed that they attended the sudden death of a male in the area.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the man's death.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has expressed her condolences to the family of the man.

“This is a horrific and very tragic accident and I wish to extend my sympathies to the family of the man killed as a result. Sadly another farming family has been plunged into grief and they are very much in our thoughts at this devastating time," the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said.

"The man was well known within the farming community and his character will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

"This is a very busy period for our farmers. However one death on a farm is one too many and this incident has brought into focus the grim dangers that can exist while working with farm machiney.”

Belfast Telegraph

