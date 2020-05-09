Man (74) dies after being gored by bull in Cork

AN ELDERLY man has died after being gored by a bull on a farm in Cork.

The 74-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the incident which occurred on a holding outside Ballinhassig, Co Cork.

The man was apparently tending to cattle on Saturday afternoon when he was attacked.

When the alarm was raised, emergency services including paramedics raced to the scene some 10km from Cork city.

However, it is understood that, despite desperate efforts to assist the injured man, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The incident is being treated as a tragic accident and a file will be prepared for the Cork Coroner.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will be notified as is routine in such cases.

It is the second fatal goring accident in Cork in the space of five weeks.

On April 2, a 64 year old man suffered fatal injuries when he was gored by a bull as he was feeding cattle on a property outside Charleville on the Cork-Limerick border.

HSA figures revealed that, on average, a person dies in an accident on an Irish farm every 20 days.

Farming remains the most dangerous workplace in Ireland in terms of overall fatal accidents.

In 2019, a total of 18 people in farm accidents - the majority involving people aged 55 years.

The majority of fatal farm accidents involve incidents with livestock, accidents with machinery and falls.

Online Editors