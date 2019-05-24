Gardaí in Granard are investigating the sudden death of a farmer (mid 60s) on his farm in Longford.

Man (60s) dies in farming accident 'after he is fatally injured by animal'

The incident occurred yesterday May 23rd, 2019 at Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford.

It is believed that the farmer was fatally injured by an animal.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 4.30p.m. and the body was removed to the local hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The HSA has been notified and they will carry out their own investigation.

A garda file will also be prepared for the Coroners Court.

Fatalities on farms year to date are already close to the total for 2018.

Ten fatalities have been officially recorded as 'farming fatalities', while at least five more which have occurred on farms are under investigation.