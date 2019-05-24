Man (60s) dies in farming accident 'after he is fatally injured by animal'

Stock picture
Stock picture
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Gardaí in Granard are investigating the sudden death of a farmer (mid 60s) on his farm in Longford.

The incident occurred yesterday May 23rd, 2019 at Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford.

It is believed that the farmer was fatally injured by an animal.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 4.30p.m. and the body was removed to the local hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The HSA has been notified and they will carry out their own investigation.

A garda file will also be prepared for the Coroners Court.

Fatalities on farms year to date are already close to the total for 2018.

Ten fatalities have been officially recorded as 'farming fatalities', while at least five more which have occurred on farms are under investigation.

Also Read

This is because they have yet to be classified as a farm fatality.

Farming remains Ireland's most dangerous sector of the economy in terms of work-related deaths.

A total of 17 people lost their lives in farm-related accidents in 2018.

However, that was five fatalities fewer than the average of 22 annual deaths recorded between 2013-2017.

The majority of those who died in farm accidents last year were aged 65 years and older.

Almost two thirds of fatal accidents involved various types of agri-machinery.

Around one-third of accidents involved injuries sustained from handling livestock.

Online Editors





More in News

Photo: Stock image

Agriculture students have to resit exam as test paper 'compromised'
Micheal Martin speaking. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Micheal Martin accuses EU of breaking tradition to announce €100m...
Stock photo

Prison for burglar who targeted retired farmer (80)
Ireland's grassland system is so suited to meat and dairy production that a switch to a more plant-based production system would only deliver limited results on reducing farming's carbon footprint. Stock image. Damien Eagers / INM

Plant-based food only cuts emissions by 10pc
Stock picture

Recommendations on vet practice ownership due in weeks
To a tea: A woman picks tea in Darjeeling – geographical indication labels can be used to show where products are from

Geographic labels are 'like intellectual property for farmers'
It might be too early to put the election posters on lamp posts but Keith Suffin is getting his message out early as the Fine Gael local elections candidate goes about his daily business in Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Photo Brian Farrell

Beef prices, broadband and rural isolation are top of the agenda for...


Top Stories

Keen interest: The holding is strategically located next to a storage/distribution and manufacturing hub

Farmland element of 211-acre property near Newbridge has a guide price of...
File photo

John Fagan: Sheep farmers are paying a high price for Brexit dithering

'Agriculture needs to wean itself off its dependence on single use plastic'
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

'Factories won't benefit from €100m beef package, full stop' - Creed

Balancing payments issue for farmers Sheep Welfare Scheme
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra revenue up 1pc despite weather challenges
caption to come

Farming buyers prevail in €5m sale of 298ac tillage beef farming enterprise