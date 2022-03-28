Man (60s) airlifted to hospital after tractor overturns in Co Longford

A man in his sixties has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon after the tractor he was driving overturned in Co Longford.

The injured man is understood to have sustained serious leg injuries as a result of the incident which occurred on the outskirts of Granard shortly after 11am.

It's believed the man, who is from the locality, had been returning to his home after attending the 2022 Co Longford Ploughing Championships which were being held in the north Longford town.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and managed to free the man before being airlifted to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 11:10am today, Sunday, 27 March 2022 in the Granardkill area of Granard, Co Longford.

"One man was airlifted to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

"The road involved in this collision is currently closed while the scene is being attended.

Local Cllr PJ Reilly said the injured man is a well respected member of the local community, saying locals had been left shocked by the news.

"He was only after being out at the ploughing championships to drop a piece of machinery off and was on his way out to get something else when it happened," he said.

"It's terribly unfortunate that something likes this could happen on a day when everyone is out enjoying themselves and taking in what is a fabulous occasion and our thoughts and prayers are with him."

It was the first time the annual agricultural showcase had been staged in Longford following two years of coronavirus restrictions.