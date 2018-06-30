Farm Ireland
Man (50s) killed in tragic farm accident

Mayo General Hospital
Mayo General Hospital
Kathy Armstrong

A man has died following a tragic farm accident this morning.

The incident happened  at a farm in Clogher in Claremorris, Co Mayo shortly before 10am.

The man (50s) was rushed to Mayo General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A garda spokesman said "it is understood the man was collecting bales on farm vehicle when the accident occurred."

The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been informed.

A spokesman for the HSA confirmed that they have launched an investigation.

Online Editors

