Man (50s) killed in tragic farm accident
A man has died following a tragic farm accident this morning.
The incident happened at a farm in Clogher in Claremorris, Co Mayo shortly before 10am.
The man (50s) was rushed to Mayo General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A garda spokesman said "it is understood the man was collecting bales on farm vehicle when the accident occurred."
The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been informed.
A spokesman for the HSA confirmed that they have launched an investigation.