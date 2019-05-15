Man (50) dies following farm accident in Cork

A MIDDLE aged man has died in a farm accident in Cork.

A MIDDLE aged man has died in a farm accident in Cork.

The man - a 50 year old from Tipperary - suffered fatal injuries as he worked on a farm outside Glenville, some 20km north of Cork city, on Wednesday evening.

It is understood that the man suffered fatal injuries when his tractor overturned above him, and died before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

As is routine in such tragedies, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been informed.

A file will now be prepared for the Cork Coroner's office.

An inquest into the tragedy will be staged in early 2020.

Gardaí stressed that the man will only be identified when all relatives are informed.

Farming remains Ireland's most dangerous sector of the economy in terms of work-related deaths.