Man (50) dies following farm accident in Cork

(Stock picture)
(Stock picture)

Ralph Riegel

A MIDDLE aged man has died in a farm accident in Cork.

The man - a 50 year old from Tipperary - suffered fatal injuries as he worked on a farm outside Glenville, some 20km north of Cork city, on Wednesday evening.

It is understood that the man suffered fatal injuries when his tractor overturned above him, and died before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

As is routine in such tragedies, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been informed.

A file will now be prepared for the Cork Coroner's office.

An inquest into the tragedy will be staged in early 2020.

Gardaí stressed that the man will only be identified when all relatives are informed.

Farming remains Ireland's most dangerous sector of the economy in terms of work-related deaths.

Also Read

A total of 17 people lost their lives in farm-related accidents in 2018.

However, that was five fatalities fewer than the average of 22 annual deaths recorded between 2013-2017.

The majority of those who died in farm accidents last year were aged 65 years and older.

Almost two thirds of fatal accidents involved various types of agri-machinery.

Around one-third of accidents involved injuries sustained from handling livestock.

The next most dangerous sectors of the Irish economy, in terms of fatal work place accidents, were the construction, transport and fishing industries.

Online Editors





More in News

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Mark Condren

Big Phil's €100m election bailout for Leo
Stock image

'Coupled payments an MII cop-out'
Centre of attention: The house in Strokestown where a family was evicted

KBC seeks injunction against Roscommon eviction family
Kurt Kaser, 63, amputated his own leg with a pocket knife after it became trapped in a grain hopper on his isolated farm in Nebraska, US. KETV

Farmer saws off own leg with pocket knife and crawls for help after falling into...
Richard Bruton (Tom Honan/PA)

Bruton: Farmers need to make 'profound and difficult changes'
Stock image

Two-horse race for ICSA presidency
Stock picture. Damien Eagers / INM

Farmers' hold on land lasts beyond the grave


Top Stories

Stock image

Farmers may be liable to pay millions to replace obsolete guns

Kerry Group announces its April milk price
Photo: PA

Farmers refusing to take on 'snowflake' vet students
Stock photo.

'Quality of calves from dairy herd won't change overnight' Glanbia
10/5/2019 Roscommon Mart Busy Ringside at Roscommon Price. € Photo Brian Farrell

Marts: Prices improve - but don't gamble the Communion money just yet
A young calf is the most vulnerable on the farm

'Glanbia and Kepak Twenty20 Club a 'strait jacket' on farmers'- Cahill
Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Michael Creed with Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Changfu.

'Accelerated process agreed for sheepmeat and enhanced beef access to China'-...