Man (40s) dies in accident on a farm

Farming Independent Team

Gardai have confirmed a man in his 40s died in a workplace accident in Wexford yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating the fatality which occurred at a yard in the Adamstown area of Wexford at approximately 12pm.

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed for a post mortem. The HSA has been notified.

It is understood the incident related to construction work underway at a farm.

Investigations are continuing.

