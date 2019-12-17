Man (40s) dies in accident on a farm
Gardai have confirmed a man in his 40s died in a workplace accident in Wexford yesterday.
Gardaí are investigating the fatality which occurred at a yard in the Adamstown area of Wexford at approximately 12pm.
The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed for a post mortem. The HSA has been notified.
It is understood the incident related to construction work underway at a farm.
Investigations are continuing.
Online Editors
