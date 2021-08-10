Farming

Majority of farmers to benefit CAP redistribution, but dairy and tillage sectors face deep cuts

Graphics show the impact of the proposed CAP payment redistribution on farmers&rsquo; income from 2023. Source: DAFM Expand
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, chatting with farmer Brendan Tobin Dungarven during his visit to Cahir Mart, Co Tipperary. Photo: John D Kelly Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

New Department modelling has confirmed that the majority of farmers would benefit from a further redistribution of farm payments, but the move will come at a heavy price to other farmers, particularly in the dairy and tillage sectors.

The new figures are likely to heap further pressure on Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue’s decision on whether to introduce 100pc convergence and the front-loading of EU direct payments under the reform of CAP.

The new Department research was revealed ahead of public meetings this week on the Minister’s reform plan and highlights the potential for significant shifts in payments between farmers from 2023.

