Majority of farmers to benefit CAP redistribution, but dairy and tillage sectors face deep cuts

New Department modelling has confirmed that the majority of farmers would benefit from a further redistribution of farm payments, but the move will come at a heavy price to other farmers, particularly in the dairy and tillage sectors.

The new figures are likely to heap further pressure on Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue’s decision on whether to introduce 100pc convergence and the front-loading of EU direct payments under the reform of CAP.

The new Department research was revealed ahead of public meetings this week on the Minister’s reform plan and highlights the potential for significant shifts in payments between farmers from 2023.

The Department examined in detail two CAP scenarios, one implementing 85pc convergence and lower front-loading; and another looking at the impact of 100pc convergence and maximum front-loading.

Under the ‘minimum’ scenario, the majority of farmers (23,000) see an increase in payment in the range of €100- €500. However, approximately 16,000 farmers see a payment reduction of €1,000- €5,000.

Under the ‘maximum’ scenario, the majority of farmers (30,000) will see an increase in payment of €1,000-€5,000 and conversely, some 17,000 farmers see a reduction of €1,000-€5,000.

The Department also highlighted that there are some outliers in both models which will see more significant reductions in excess of €5,000.

The modelling also looked closely at the impact of the front-loading of payments to farmers known as Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

As CRISS requires a deduction to the direct-payment ceiling, it further reduces a farmer’s payment entitlement unit value before a CRISS payment is issued.

The Department found the inclusion of CRISS with convergence and eco-schemes shows that approximately 75pc of farmers would benefit from the inclusion of CRISS and 25pc would not.

In one scenario with the minimum level of front-loading, the majority (56pc) of farmers gain up to €250; conversely around 11pc lose €100-€500.

When examining the maximum model of front-loading, 66pc of farmers gain €100 to €1,000, while two per cent are negatively impacted by €2,500 to €5,000.

The sectors with the highest rate of negatively impacted farmers are dairy (54pc) and tillage (35pc).

The modelling also showed that given the relatively low numbers of individuals with payments above the proposed capping limits, capping is unlikely to result in a significant redistribution of funds.

Minister McConalogue said the purpose of the townhall meetings is to provide farmers with the opportunity to hear from his officials on the state of the CAP process.

“I committed to bringing this CAP consultation to every farmer in the country and I am doing that,” he said.

“I have instructed my officials to provide farmers with an update on the state of play with regard to some of the draft proposals on the table.

“Farmers can feed back into this consultation process and have their voices heard.

“Later in the year, I will personally lead a much larger and wider consultation process. It’s critical to note that no decision has been made or taken — I want farmers to feed in as much as possible. It’s their CAP reform.”