Majority of farmers fear emissions reduction will affect farm viability

Four in five farmers feel the “green agenda” will negatively affect their farm viability, according to new research from FRS.

The majority of farmers (70pc) also believe that new emissions reduction targets will have a negative impact on their livelihoods.

In terms of what farmers feel they will need in order to address new targets, eight out of ten say they will need some financial support, while a further five out of every nine say they will need knowledge support.

The findings came as a result of an FRS commissioned study on the views of Irish farmers and farm operators on the topic of external labour.

The research, which 603 people from across the Irish farming community participated in, was conducted between July and October 2022 by independent market research firm Opinions.

FRS CEO Colin Donnery described the results as “eye opening, reaffirming many of the commonly held perceptions but also shedding light on many issues of note for the entire sector.”

Three out of five farmers expressed that they have a poor work life balance to cope with the vast workloads they face.

Over one in three said they would not recommend farming as a lifestyle to a family or a friend.

Mr Donnery said that the effect of war in Ukraine on input prices, the sustainability agenda and the lack of available labour for farms have put the challenges facing farmers in the coming years into “sharp focus.”

As many as nine out of ten Irish farms used some form of external labour support over the last 12 months.

The highlighted some of the key difficulties that will impact the use of external farm workers in the immediate future.

Three out of four farmers are finding it difficult to source labour with the skills they need, yet just 50% of farmers are willing to pay a higher rate to secure qualified labour.

As more and more farmers seek help on their farms, FRS expects the situation is likely to become even more challenging, especially with the requirements on farming continuing to grow.

The operators fulfil a wide range of different tasks, general yard work to providing more specialised skills such as hoofcare.

According to the research, hoof care was the job for which most Irish farmers used farm labour. As many as seven out of ten farmers who used external labour support used it on that particular task.

The next most in demand job, for which external farm labour was needed, was machinery work. As many as 69% of Irish farmers sought outside help for this type of work, 67% amongst dairy farmers and 80% with non-dairy.

Milking was the third most in demand job amongst dairy farmers, with just under seven out of ten farmers using their outside support for help in this area.

On a positive note, nine out of ten operators are proud to work in farming. Three in four see a career in farming as attractive.