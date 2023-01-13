Farming

Majority of Australian sheep farmers set to expand their flocks in 2023

Over 73% of producers said they have a positive sentiment about the future of the sheepmeat industry over the next 12 months. Expand

Over 73% of producers said they have a positive sentiment about the future of the sheepmeat industry over the next 12 months.

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Over 46pc of Australian sheep farmers have indicated that they would increase their lamb flock size in the coming 12 months according to the latest Sheep Producer Intentions survey undertaken by Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA).

A total of 1,963 producers from across Australia responded to the survey invitation, with 28pc stating they intended to keep their lamb flocks at current levels and 26pc intending to downsize.

