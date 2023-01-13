Majority of Australian sheep farmers set to expand their flocks in 2023

Over 46pc of Australian sheep farmers have indicated that they would increase their lamb flock size in the coming 12 months according to the latest Sheep Producer Intentions survey undertaken by Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA).

A total of 1,963 producers from across Australia responded to the survey invitation, with 28pc stating they intended to keep their lamb flocks at current levels and 26pc intending to downsize.

Analysis of the reported change in the number of lambs suggests a forecast increase of approximately 1.7m lambs over the estimated 2022 flock size, an increase of 6pc..

This gives Australia a total expected lamb flock size for 2023 at 28,493,226 head.

The farmers who were surveyed said the reason for their intention to expand is because they are; expecting good conditions, looking to increase revenues and profits, and expecting lamb and wool prices to be stronger.

Over 73pc of producers said they have a positive sentiment about the future of the sheepmeat industry over the next 12 months.

Australian farmers are worried about rising costs with the majority holding the view that inputs are likely to increase over the coming year.

Irish farmers previously raised concerns around the UK-Australia trade deal which was signed in December 2021.

The agreement gives unlimited access for Australian beef and sheep meat to Ireland’s largest export market, on a zero tariff basis.

Of the three countries, current sheep meat prices are highest in Ireland at €6.56/kg with Great Britain at €6.52/kg and Australia at €4.77/kg.

According to Bord Bia, between January and August 2022, Irish exports to the EU were €230m, up 20pc on last year and up 18pc on volume to 35,199t. Exports to the UK were up 20% in value to €51m and 12pc in volume to 9,798t.

This was driven by higher average deadweight prices for the year to date combined with the sharp increase in sheepmeat production in the first six months of the year.

Europe has remained the most important market outlet for Irish sheep meat exports, absorbing 74pc of Ireland’s exports in value terms with the UK accounting for a further 17pc.