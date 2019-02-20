Lurpak maker Arla Foods reports revenue of €10.4bn

Arla Foods, one of the world’s biggest dairy companies, has reported revenue of €10.4bn for 2018, compared to €10.3bn in 2017.

The performance was mainly driven by strong growth in branded sales volumes of 3.1pc, with a wider range of dairy products to meet consumer needs, according to a statement from the group.

By the end of 2018 the negative impact of the summer’s drought in Europe was registered as expected growth in milk volumes stalled in Europe and Arla’s farmer owners faced increasing feed prices.

The group’s strong balance sheet allowed the board of directors to propose an extraordinary one-time pay-out of the full net profit for 2018 of €290m to farmer owners.

Arla Foods chairman Jan Toft Nørgaard said: "As a farmer-owned dairy company we care deeply about the livelihood of our farmers and we see how many of our colleagues have been affected by the drought last summer."

"We have this exceptional opportunity to help them without putting our company Arla at risk and I am proud that we have proposed to do so."