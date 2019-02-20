Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 20 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Lurpak maker Arla Foods reports revenue of €10.4bn

Ellie Donnelly

Ellie Donnelly

Arla Foods, one of the world’s biggest dairy companies, has reported revenue of €10.4bn for 2018, compared to €10.3bn in 2017.

The performance was mainly driven by strong growth in branded sales volumes of 3.1pc, with a wider range of dairy products to meet consumer needs, according to a statement from the group.

By the end of 2018 the negative impact of the summer’s drought in Europe was registered as expected growth in milk volumes stalled in Europe and Arla’s farmer owners faced increasing feed prices.

The group’s strong balance sheet allowed the board of directors to propose an extraordinary one-time pay-out of the full net profit for 2018 of €290m to farmer owners.

Arla Foods chairman Jan Toft Nørgaard said: "As a farmer-owned dairy company we care deeply about the livelihood of our farmers and we see how many of our colleagues have been affected by the drought last summer."

"We have this exceptional opportunity to help them without putting our company Arla at risk and I am proud that we have proposed to do so."

Also Read

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Michael Gove: Environment secretary said vote would go ahead. Photo: REUTERS

UK government to announce 'robust' protections for farming shortly -...
(stock picture)

Investigation underway after dead animals found on farm
Stock image

British supermarkets battle to secure stocks as chaotic Brexit looms
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove. Photo: Reuters

UK government will use tariffs and quotas to protect UK farmers after Brexit,...
Stock image

Government help for wind farm jeopardised by farmer - company claims
Image: An Garda Siochana

Gardaí arrest two suspects after recovering stolen trailer in Wexford
Stock picture: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Precious antibiotics still being used to boost animal growth in some countries...


Top Stories

Bord Bia is not marketing our products as good as they could - Healy...
Mairead McGuinness MEP

'CAP delays a further possibility as reform vote not taking place until April'-...

IFA says Minister 'incorrect' to call four-movement rule a 'purely private...
Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Getty Images

Hogan says Brexit the reason for 'disproportionate' number of...
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

GDT rises for sixth time in a row on the back of strong supplies

Strong grass growth drives store price rally

Lab-grown steak could be worse for climate than flatulent cattle - scientists