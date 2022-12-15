Longford man cleared of stealing neighbour's cow

A south Longford man cleared of stealing a cow from a neighbouring farmer has told a court he was "100 per cent" sure he had been set up.

James Ryan, Borancor, Ballymahon, Longford, pleaded not guilty before a sitting of Longford District Court today (Friday) to the alleged theft of a red limosine cow from James McNally at Gurteen, Ballymahon, Co Longford on dates between October 16 and October 2019.

The estimated value of the cow was €1199, the court heard.

The court heard evidence from Mr McNally of having spotted a cow missing from his lands in October 2019 before reporting the matter to gardaí.

An investigation was launched after Mr McNally presented CCTV still images to gardaí appearing to show Mr Ryan on his property at around the time of the incident.

Mr McNally told presiding Judge Deirdre Gearty the cow was 68 days in calf when it went missing.

"He shouldn't have been on the land for a start," he told the court, adding Mr Ryan had turned off an electric fence "for a reason".

Under cross examination from defence barrister David Staunton BL, Mr McNally asked Mr McNally about a previous court case in April 2019 in which Mr Ryan was called to give evidence in a case involving Mr McNally for the alleged non payment of money for land he had been leasing.

Mr Staunton also suggested several components linked to the prosecution's case contained glaring anomalies, evidenced by the lack of proof showing when Mr Ryan was allegedly found on Mr McNally's land.

He also said there was no discernible evidence presented to the court which could clearly identify that one of four cattle brought to an ABP slaughtering plant by Mr Ryan was the one which belonged to Mr McNally.

In a voluntary caution statement taken from Mr Ryan on November 19, the 42-year-old told of undergoing a "nightmare" period following the earlier court case in which he testified against Mr McNally, saying the latter called him a "rotten b******" and that he "would get me".

Mr Ryan said a difficult period ensured thereafter in which there was a regular instance of "cattle mixing" going on and that video footage of him allegedly entering Mr McNally's land was untrue.

"I was on my land, not his land," he said.

"In the eyes of the Department of Agriculture it's my land, the cattle mixing was a nightmare."

Mr Ryan told gardaí he believed that he "100 per cent" been "set up".

"Not for one minute did I think it was anyone else's cow, I was fully sure it was my cow," he said.

Inspector Dave Jordan, for the State, insisted the accused had a "case to answer" and questioned why Mr Ryan had initially told gardaí of not being on Mr McNally's land in over a year, but when presented with CCTV images said he had crossed into a field less than a week after the incident to retrieve a missing cow.

Judge Gearty dismissed the case, saying the lack of dates on CCTV used by the State was simply not credible and had not reached the required threshold to support a successful prosecution.