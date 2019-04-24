A teenage boy has died in a tragic farming accident in Castlemaine, Co Kerry.

A teenage boy has died in a tragic farming accident in Castlemaine, Co Kerry.

Local community in shock as teenager dies following quad bike accident

Gardai have confirmed the teenager (14) died yesterday at Temple St Children’s University Hospital having been airlifted there from University Hospital, Tralee as a result of a Quad bike accident at Ballygamboon, Castlemaine, Co Kerry on Tuesday April 16, 2019.

The purpose of An Garda Síochána’s investigation is to submit a report to the Coroner’s Office. The HSA has also been informed.

Local Councillor Michael O’Shea told Radio Kerry that the loss of a child is every family's worst nightmare.

"Words can't explain the shock and disbelief in the local communities of Castlemaine, Milltown and Beaufort."

Cllr O’Shea sent his deepest sympathies to the family and said the neighbouring communities would support them.