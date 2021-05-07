Live animal exports are "absolutely" critical for competition in the beef sector, according to IFA President Tim Cullinan.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Cullinan defended Ireland's live export trade, as campaigners welcomed the recent move by New Zealand to phase out live exports of animals.

Gerry Boland, founder of and spokesperson for Animals Behind Closed Doors, said New Zealand's decision was quite a "striking political statement" and called it "great news" for people concerned about animals being put on ships for "enormous journeys".

He said animals being exported live from Ireland are going on long journeys and said "young cows are going off to Libya, Turkey, Kazakastan and then they are calves...15-day old calves going off to the continent. We should not be doing this, it's a simple as that. These are sentient animals..and yet we treat the animals in this appalling fashion by sending them off on ships...on horribly long journeys."

The authorities, he said, will say we have the best animal welfare regulations in the world but "they are constantly flouted and I have evidence of that".

Cullinan said Ireland has an "excellent system for transporting live animals out of the country, which is certified by the Department of Agriculture."

Teagasc, he said, is continuously researching the movement of live animals and they agree the system we have at the moment is appropriate. He said the reasons behind live exports is because there are three dominant players in the meat (processing) sector and without export competition beef farmers would not survive. The vast majority of live exports go to EU countries, with an excellent demand for calves, he said.

"We absolutely need this competition. It's critical and essential to protect the sector." He also said improvements are constantly being made, he said, to the export system.

However, Boland said it was a fallacy that live exports provided competition here.

"The scale of the economic value of live exports to Ireland is minimal. But, even if they were larger, why should animals pay the price for a dysfunctional agricultural system that insists on sending these sentient animals off on these horrible journeys."